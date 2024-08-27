Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reacted to the arrest of a popular journalist "PIDOMNigeria"

He noted that President Tinubu-led government is gradually attacking and suppressing press freedom in the country by haunting down journalists who expose corrupt practices across the country

The former Anambra governor demanded justice and urged the National Assembly to do the needful regarding the Freedom of Information Bill

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government's continuous arrest of investigative journalists.

Peter Obi tackles Tinubu govt over arrest of journalists

In a post shared on its X page on Tuesday, August 27, Obi said "Nigeria risks degenerating into a Banana Republic," following the continuing trend of the federal government using security and intelligence service agencies to arrest and detain investigative journalists for exposing corruption.

Buttressing his point, Obi noted that the time had come for the National Assembly to enact a Freedom of Information Act that would guarantee Nigerians' rights to access information.

He argued that the fundamental right to free speech is linked to the right to access information about the activities of the government.

The former governor of Anambra state, Obi, tweeted:

"The fundamental right to free speech is inextricably linked to the right to access information about government activities and decision-making.

"Investigative journalists, who play a crucial role in uncovering truth, are protected by the laws that guard and protect freedom of expression in a democracy. It is, therefore, deeply disturbing and unacceptable that Nigerian investigative journalists have of late been subjected to harassment, abduction, detention, and other draconian measures by agents of the government. The disappearance and detention of @PIDOMNIGERIA, a journalist, is a grave concern.

"Nigerian authorities must be held accountable for his whereabouts and any alleged wrongdoing. If such actions continue, Nigeria risks degenerating into a Banana Republic where journalists are silenced or simply disappear for simply doing their job."

Nigerians react to Peter Obi's statement

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X:

@jollynony tweeted:

"People In Distress Or Missing - PIDOM. A name that clearly demonstrates that his heart has always been in the right place. Man put his hand on the plough and didn’t relent."

@Coachbenjamin_ tweeted:

"Hmmmm. This is Deep. I love you so much. Keep doing the great job sir. The Lord will reward you."

@Mautiin01 tweeted:

"So you know the guy and you see the things he writes here everyday but you kept quiet."

@girlsuccess52 tweeted:

"Thank you Sir for always speaking up. They should release @PIDOMNIGERIA because the masses are watching."

