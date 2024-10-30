Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government, through Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, on Wednesday, October 30, called on the media to remain vigilant in safeguarding the country’s democratic values.

In a statement signed and released by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris emphasised the media’s critical role in defending Nigeria’s 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

As reported by The Punch, the minister made the appeal during a visit from the executive council of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), who informed him about preparations for the upcoming 20th All Nigeria Editors Conference, set to take place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, from November 6-9, 2024.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s transition from military rule, Idris stated that the journey was hard-fought by all. He credited the media with playing a leading role in the struggle against military dictatorship. Therefore, 24 years on, the media should not be seen as letting down its guard at this critical juncture, Idris pleaded.

He said:

“What it must do is to sustain and reinforce its time-honoured support for democracy.”

Tinubu's govt pledges commitment to press freedom

Furthermore, Idris assured the NGE executives, led by President Eze Anaba, that the Tinubu administration remains fully committed to democratic values, particularly press freedom.

He noted that the media is viewed as a guardian of democracy, national unity, and security, urging them to prioritise these ideals in their reporting.

