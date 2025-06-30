Russian footballer Artem Kalmykov has tragically died after collapsing during a league match

Despite emergency efforts, medics were unable to save his life after multiple resuscitation attempts

Kalmykov had just returned from vacation with his family and showed no prior health issues

Russian footballer Artem Kalmykov tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a match in the Moscow Region Championship.

The 26-year-old was playing for FC Parkovy against Nara in the B-3 League when he suddenly lost consciousness around the 60th minute of the game.

Parkovy's 26-year-old football player Artem Kalmykov collapsed and lost consciousness in the 60th minute. Photo credit: Idman Biz

Source: UGC

Two separate teams of medical personnel rushed to his aid on the field, performing emergency resuscitation procedures while waiting for an ambulance.

According to the Daily Star, eyewitnesses said medics managed to restart Kalmykov’s heart several times, but each time, it stopped again shortly after.

Paramedics eventually transported him from the field, but he was pronounced dead later that day, on June 28.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the local football community and beyond. The Talent Sports School of the region, where he had deep ties, was among the first to announce the tragic news.

Kalmykov had no prior health conditions

What makes Kalmykov’s death even more shocking is that he had no known history of medical problems.

He had undergone his most recent medical examination in February, and the diagnostics at the time showed no signs of any heart or circulatory issues, Idman Biz reported.

Kalmykov had only returned from holiday with his wife and young daughter the day before and took to the field to play. Photo by Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Teammates and coaches confirmed that he had never complained of chest pain, fatigue, or any symptoms that might suggest a hidden condition.

His death occurred just a day after returning from a family holiday with his wife and young daughter.

The match against Nara was his first game back after the break, making the incident all the more heartbreaking.

However, a posthumous revelation from his wife cast a bit more light as she noted that during their vacation, Kalmykov experienced frequent nosebleeds and had a history of delicate blood vessels, something that could suggest an undiagnosed vascular condition.

Despite these signs, friends said he never took the symptoms seriously nor sought medical advice about them.

Local community mourns after Kalmykov’s death

The impact of Kalmykov’s death is being felt deeply across his community.

The Talent Sports School, in a heartfelt message posted on social media, described him as “a very bright and kind man, and a loving father, husband, and son.”

They added that “he will remain in our hearts forever.”

Kalmykov leaves behind a grieving wife and a little daughter, as well as teammates who played that fateful match beside him.

Tributes have continued to pour in across Russian football circles, with many calling for more comprehensive health screenings, especially for amateur and semi-professional players.

Boxer’s sister dies days after his burial

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that tragedy has struck twice after the sister of a Nigerian boxer who died in Ghana passed away days after his funeral.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died in Ghana in March after collapsing in the third round of a fight against Jonathan Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Olanrewaju was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he passed away 30 minutes later, though other accounts claimed he died before arriving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng