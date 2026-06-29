Six countries now offer easier relocation options for Nigerians seeking to move abroad in 2026

Canada and Ireland lead with expanded pathways for skilled workers in key sectors

Greece and Lithuania have also introduced innovative visas and reforms to attract remote workers and simplify processes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nigerians who are planning to relocate abroad can now consider other countries aside from the United Kingdom and the United States of America (USA).

No fewer than six countries are offering easier relocation routes for Nigerians who are willing to move to these nations.

These countries offer different travel routes for Nigerians with a pathway to regularise their immigration status

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the top six countries easing relocation for Nigerians in 2026, according to The Nation.

Canada

Canada has continued to expand pathways for skilled workers through Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs.

The country also introduces new routes for healthcare professionals and other in-demand occupations.

Ireland

Ireland is actively recruiting workers in healthcare, engineering, construction, agriculture, and transport.

The country is constantly making it easier for foreign professionals to secure employment by expanding its Critical Skills Occupations List.

Russia

Nigerians can take advantage of the new Skilled Worker Visa designed to attract foreign professionals in sectors facing labour shortages.

The programme offers a simplified route to temporary or permanent residency and faster processing for eligible applicants.

These steps are taken to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union.

Spain

Spain is experiencing growing demand for workers in hospitality, tourism, agriculture, construction, and healthcare.

To attract skilled workers, the government introduced measures that make it easier for many foreign workers to regularise their immigration status.

Greece

Greece has introduced the Digital Nomad Visa, which allows professionals employed by foreign companies to live in the country while working remotely.

The programme offers a pathway to longer-term residence and attracts remote workers to the country.

Lithuania

Lithuania has carried out reform by simplifying its work permit system and digitising applications.

The European country has reduced employment restrictions in several sectors of its economy.

20 countries where Nigerians can relocate

Recall that in recent years, many Nigerians decided to move abroad, particularly to Europe and America, in search of better career prospects and improved living standards.

Although relocating offers opportunities for higher income and a brighter future, understanding net salaries in different countries is essential to ensure there are no regrets.

Based on data obtained from Numbeo, the top 20 countries are listed by average monthly net salary.

5 countries offering work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that countries are expanding skilled worker visa programmes amid Nigeria's trending 'japa' migration wave.

Canada and several other countries offer clear pathways from skilled worker visas to permanent residency, creating new opportunities for Nigerians seeking to live and work abroad.

Professionals can secure work visas leading to permanent residency in just a few years across these nations.

Source: Legit.ng