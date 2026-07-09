Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III addressed a joint meeting of northern traditional rulers and governors in Kaduna on Wednesday, July 8, 2026

The Sultan backed a newly inaugurated Board of Trustees drawn from all 19 northern states to drive a regional security intervention

He urged northern governors to provide sustained funding, warning that no meaningful security initiative could succeed without adequate resources

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has called on all northern stakeholders to present a common front against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

The Sultan insisted that the responsibility for security belongs to every citizen, not to governments and security agencies alone.

Sultan says North must unite against banditry and terrorism. Photo credit: Sultan of Sokoto

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, the Sultan made the declaration on Wednesday at a joint meeting of northern traditional rulers and governors held in Kaduna.

"Security is everybody's responsibility. It's not just for security agencies alone, or the governors alone, or traditional rulers alone. It's everybody's responsibility. We need to really come together and fight this menace of terrorism, abduction and whatever it is to the best of our ability."

The Sultan, who is also President-General of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, described the inauguration of the new board as a turning point after years of deliberation.

The council comprises respected figures drawn from all 19 northern states; the body is expected to bring a more practical and coordinated approach to the region's persistent security crisis.

Unity, funding central to fighting terrorism

Abubakar III stressed that the fight against insecurity must cut across ethnic and religious lines, framing unity among the northern states as the region's most vital asset.

He noted that the Northern Traditional Rulers Council had submitted formal recommendations on violent extremism to the Northern Governors' Forum as far back as 2014, making clear that the institution had long opposed such threats.

"We never supported it. As Muslims, we never supported such things. We kicked against it so many years ago. We gave that paper in 2014… Today is the realisation of the day we believe will kick off the real hard work of bringing peace to the North."

The Sultan directed a pointed message at the governors present, warning that the board could not function without consistent financial backing.

"Nothing can be done without funds. You still have a lot to do to support this Board of Trustees."

Sultan of Sokoto champions regional security board, focusing on unity and funding.

Source: Original

Bandits Kill Village Head, Son, Others

Recall that armed bandits killed six residents, including a village head, during Asr prayer in Sokoto State.

Protests erupted on the Sokoto-Jega highway as youths demand action against rising bandit attacks.

Residents fled devastated communities after armed bandits also rustled livestock during the violent raid.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng