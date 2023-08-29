Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani is in a mourning state following the death of one Hajiya Lubabatu in an auto accident

Sani said the deceased was preparing for her daughter's wedding when she died in a ghastly motor accident

He said the late Hajiya Lubabatu has been buried and her daughter's wedding was been planned to hold on Saturday, September 2

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, is mourning the death of one Hajiya Lubabatu who died in a ghastly motor accident on her way to Kaduna from Abuja.

Sani said the deceased died while preparing for her daughter’s this Saturday, September 2.

Sani mourns a woman who died in an auto accident while preparing for her daughter's wedding Photo Credit:@ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Woman dies few days before daughter's wedding

In a tweet shared via his page @ShehuSani, he explained that the tragic incident happened when one of the tyres of the deceased burst while in transit.

“Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.Hajiya Lubabatu left Abuja to Kaduna yesterday morning and died in a ghastly motor accident when one of the tyres of her car bursted. She died while preparing for the wedding of her daughter this coming Saturday.She has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May Allah granther Aljanna firdausi. My deepest condolences to the family of Alhaji Bala Kankanba."

Source: Legit.ng