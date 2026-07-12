A breakdown of startup items shows that launching an akara business in Nigeria requires a minimum capital of over ₦200,000

Key costs include a gas cylinder at ₦45,000, half a bag of beans at ₦65,000, and 10 litres of groundnut oil at ₦21,000

Prospective akara sellers also need basic equipment such as a frying pan, roadside umbrella, table, and packaging materials to get started

Anyone looking to launch an akara business in Nigeria will need at least ₦200,000 to cover equipment, ingredients, cooking gas, and basic operating expenses before serving their first customer.

Akara, the popular deep-fried bean cake sold across Nigerian streets and markets, remains one of the more accessible food businesses to start, but the cumulative cost of setting up even a modest roadside operation has risen considerably given current market conditions.

Half a bag of beans, cooking gas and groundnut oil now account for the biggest expenses in starting an akara business. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: TikTok

What the Startup Costs Look Like

A frying pan sized for commercial use costs around ₦12,000, while a 12.5kg gas cylinder goes for approximately ₦45,000. An initial gas refill adds another ₦18,750 to that figure.

Ten litres of groundnut oil, which forms the base of the frying process, is currently priced at about ₦21,000, BusinessDay reports.

The single largest upfront expense is beans, with half a bag estimated at ₦65,000. A roadside umbrella for shelter runs to ₦25,000, and a table and bench combination costs around ₦19,000.

Several other items, including bowls, sieves, a frying skimmer, a scooping spoon, packaging materials, mixing utensils, and initial seasoning such as pepper, onions, and salt, carry variable costs depending on quality and supplier.

Analysts advise setting aside additional working capital beyond the minimum to cover restocking of ingredients in the first few weeks of trading.

Ingredients and Equipment Required

The core ingredients for akara are beans, groundnut oil, pepper, onions, salt, and water. On the equipment side, an operator needs a frying pan, a gas cylinder and burner, cooking gas, bowls, sieves, a frying skimmer, a scooping spoon, a table and bench, a roadside umbrella, and packaging materials for wrapping or bagging each serving.

Akara sellers require basic cooking equipment, fresh ingredients and enough working capital to restock supplies Photo: Joa_Souza

Source: Getty Images

The business model suits solo operators and small family setups alike, with the roadside umbrella and bench arrangement being the most common structure for street-level vendors.

Startup costs can be brought down marginally by sourcing second-hand equipment or buying beans in bulk with other traders to reduce per-unit cost.

7 profitable businesses you can start working just 14 hours a week

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there are seven profitable businesses can now be started with as little as 14 hours of work a week, thanks to technology and AI-powered tools.

The report highlighted opportunities including AI automation services, content repurposing, niche e-commerce, software development, and compliance consulting, all offering flexible schedules and growth potential.

It explained that these businesses have relatively low startup barriers and can be scaled over time, enabling entrepreneurs to earn extra income while keeping their full-time jobs.

E-commerce remains one of the easiest businesses to launch with limited time and capital.

Source: Legit.ng