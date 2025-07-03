Garba Shehu confirmed that former President Buhari fell ill during a routine medical check-up in the UK but is currently recovering well under treatment

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Garba Shehu, former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has provided an update on the health of the ex-president, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng reported that Buhari spent days at the intensive care unit (ICU) in a London hospital after he fell ill in the United Kingdom (UK).

Buhari’s close relative said the former president took ill in London during a medical check-up trip.

Shehu confirmed on Wednesday, July 3, that Buhari had fallen ill while in the UK but reassured Nigerians that the former leader was recovering well under medical care.

However, the nature of Buhari's ailment was not disclosed.

Shehu confirms Buhari’s illness during routine check-up

Responding to questions about Buhari’s health, Shehu said,

“It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.”

He reminded the public that Buhari had earlier announced he would be going for his annual medical check-up but became ill during the visit, Vanguard reported.

Positive progress reported in recovery

Shehu expressed optimism about Buhari’s condition, saying,

“I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery.”

Buhari’s history of medical trips to London

During his time in office, Buhari regularly travelled to London for routine medical examinations, Daily Trust reported.

However, these visits were paused temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Buhari spent over 100 days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed health issue, raising concerns about his wellbeing at the time.

Buhari's victory in 2015

According to State House, Buhari won a popular victory in the presidential elections of March 28, 2015 and was sworn into Office as President, Commander-In Chief of the Armed Forces on May 29, 2015.

He was the first presidential candidate and president of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The perception of most Nigerians about the character of Buhari greatly influenced the outcome of the 2015 elections.

The APC campaign slogan of “Change” was widely embraced by Nigerians who longed for a new direction after 16 years of PDP rule at the national level.

Buhari explains why he missed ECOWAS 50th anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Buhari expressed regret for not attending the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Buhari said he missed the event due to a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

Buhari hailed President Tinubu, who is the leader of the bloc, and paid tribute to General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founder of ECOWAS.

