London, United Kingdom - Former President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly spent days at the intensive care unit (ICU) in a London hospital after he fell ill in the United Kingdom (UK)

Buhari was said to have been recently discharged from the hospital last week.

As reported by TheCable, Empowered Newswire claimed Buhari’s close relative said the former president took ill in London during a medical check-up trip.

The former president is reportedly recuperating in London and is expected back in Nigeria once he has fully recovered.

However, the nature of Buhari's ailment was not disclosed in the report.

Empowered Newswire added that information sources disclosed that Mamman Daura, Buhari’s uncle and confidant, is also currently convalescing in the UK.

Tinubu's recent events that Buhari did not attend

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC held some events recently, at which Buhari was absent.

Former President Buhari has given reasons for his absence in some of these events, while remaining silent in others.

Tinubu and Buhari's alliance in politics dates back to the pre-2015 general election when they formed the APC.

Buhari: “Why I missed ECOWAS 50th anniversary”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Buhari expressed regret for not attending the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Buhari said he missed the event due to a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

Buhari hailed President Tinubu, who is the leader of the bloc, and paid tribute to General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founder of ECOWAS.

