A former Nigeria U20 star Chinedu Kalu has opened up on his situation after becoming a taxi driver

Kalu lamented his current status, claiming he once trained underthe likes of coach Samson Siasia and John Obuh

He opened up on his ordeal while taking passengers to their respective destination, saying he hopes for a brighter future

A former professional footballer Chinedu Kalu who claimed to have played for Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, has opened up as he now works as a taxi driver.

In a viral video, Kalu shared his story while driving passengers as he discussed his past as a midfielder under coach Samson Siasia and his time with clubs, including one in Enugu.

He, however disclosed that the downfall of a man is not the end, as he hopes for a better future.

Responding to questions from a passenger, Kalu said:

"I was once a footballer. I played for Flying Eagles. I played under Samson Siasia, (Augustine) Eguavoen, John Obuh and Effiong.

"My name is Chinedu Kalu, I am the one they call midfielder from Amphibious in the Barracks. I trained at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt.

"But look at me today, I'm riding keke. I do not look at my past, I am focused on the future . I went to Espanyol in Spain.

"I was there for one year and eight months. The condition of this country has affected me that I have to do this. I always focus instead of staining my destiny.

"I believe my daughter or my son will do greater than me."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section of the footage to react.

A user with the handle Superstar wrote:

"Playing in Espanyol for only 1 year and 8months? What happened? What’s the cause of him coming back to Nigeria?

"And as a professional footballer you can leverage on your profile and find yourself another club.

"Well, I’m not saying he didn’t try sha cus nobody really knows what happened. cus we are living in a very cold world and life’s so unfair."

Anfelaalabi01 added:

"Education isn’t a scam, he simply made bad financial decisions at his peak when he was making the money."

Isaac Aigbe posited:

"Omoh this is not your downfall! Thank God for your life. At least you are surviving and doing something instead of crime."

"I believe in you and your courage. You will rise higher!!! One love!!!!!

Chriskancy wrote:

"I believe my daughters or my sons will do greater than me. that's a strong word. from your mouth to God's ear bro. Big ups."

Samson Siasia claims NFF owes him

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian national team handler Samson Siasia claims that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) owes him $250,000 since 2016.

Siasia disclosed that his friend Yemi Idowu, who is also a philanthropist, came to the aid of the Dream Team VI when news broke that the team was stranded two days before a game.

He lamented that Idowu lost confidence in him after the football body failed to refund his money, despite other plans having worked out.

