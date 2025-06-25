Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the recent arrest of Abuja-based pastor, Amos Isah

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has reacted to Pastor Amos Isah’s arrest in Abuja.

Recall that the lead pastor of Prophetic Victory Voice of Fire Ministry in Gwagwalada, Abuja, was arrested for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl behind his church, and he’s being held by the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Nigerians speak as VeryDarkMan reacts to Pastor Amos Isah's arrest for allegedly defiling minor.

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported on how Pastor Amos Isah called out VeryDarkMan on social media over calls for the online critic to drag him for being a fake preacher.

Shortly after the news of Pastor Amos Isah’s arrest went viral, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page to react to it.

The online critic shared a video where he claimed that the 14-year-old girl that Pastor Amos allegedly molested opened up about having two boyfriends that she constantly slept with. VDM then expressed surprise that such a young person would be sleeping with two people at her age.

Speaking further, VDM added that if the investigations showed that Pastor Amos truly forcefully slept with the girl, he needed to face the music. The critic said:

“If the girl is saying the man don knack am, then he should be prosecuted if it was by force whether the girl was a v!rgin or not, he should be prosecuted. Because if you would believe the girl’s confession that she get two boyfriends at 14 and dem dey knack her and maybe they might want to use that one to discredit the case, if you would believe that, then you would also believe that the man knacked the girl by force behind the church, It’s the court that will decide. You see how crazy this generation is, 14-year-old girl confessing say two men dey knack am, the world is crazy. This Gen Z internet world is a blessing and a curse. As for the pastor, I don’t know what to say, "It's just for the believers. A lot of these men of God do a lot of crazy things.”

Speaking further, VDM addressed spiritual leaders, criticising how many of them commit terrible acts in secret. The online critic also advised parents to take better care of their children. He said:

“A lot of times, these spiritual leaders do a lot of things behind closed doors and a lot of families, even when they do these things, they keep quiet and say let God be the judge. Time don reach wey una go stop all these things, a lot of these spiritual leaders are actually evil, more evil than me and you that they judge, that they pray for and lay their hands on. Abeg as a parent, take time to look after your children or you will learn the hard way.”

Reactions as VDM addresses Pastor Isah’s arrest

VeryDarkMan’s reaction to Pastor Amos Isah’s alleged abuse of a minor made the rounds on social media, and netizens dropped their hot takes:

Omasiri__diya said:

“Why is it difficult to prove? If they take her samples it shouldn't be that difficult.”

Odanye_optimist_ said:

“Lol, 14 years old.”

Shemjlp said:

“Whether she has a boyfriend or not, r@pe is r@pe. She’s a 14 year old girl and a minor, which means she cannot legally consent, so it’s a crime regardless. My only concern is whether they’ll be able to prove it in court, especially if she bathed or the rpist used a cond0m after the act which could make physical evidence hard to find. But still, no evidence doesn’t mean no r@pe. Survivors deserve to be heard, not shamed, please.”

Rashida.dee wrote:

“Some oloriburuku will still defend him.”

Michellynn1 wrote:

“Why haven’t Dey arrested all the members? And those instrumentalists.”

Chris126944 said:

“Imagine 14 years old girls, I Dey sure say her parents train her wel, but some anty way she dey see as role model also get 5 bf. Imagine pastor also dey knack 14 years old girl haba ehnn.”

Heisenberg2479 said:

“This is wrong, why is vdm exposing details on an ongoing investigation?”

Im__sheilaaa said:

“Normally some parents have failed awfully, some don’t even monitor their kids movement.”

Ijay_agu said:

“We are looking at a case of forced entry not vrginity test first, also those boyfriend if her should be brought to book as she is underaged, a psychotherapy done on the girl as it looks like she might be speaking under duress or shock. The Doctor is not confidential at all because what is that statement about two boyfriends, should be that it was not first entry and it doesn’t justify the pastor taking her to his backyard she is underaged! Where are her parents with all this the doctors are saying?”

Oluwanifesimi_love wrote:

“Even if it's not by force, the girl is underage and the man is an adult, it is still considered r*pe.”

VeryDarkMan speaks as Pastor Amos Isah gets arrested for allegedly defiling minor, netizens react.

Former pastor narrates bitter experience with VDM

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Abraham Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis church, shared his bitter encounter with VDM.

In a Facebook post, Daniel said his daughter was taken advantage of by her former pastor, and that his ex-wife had kept it hidden from him.

After reaching out to comedian Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho, who shared the news online, Daniel said he took the matter to VeryDarkMan, who allegedly promised to amplify the issue on his platform, but didn't.

