Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative graduated beneficiaries of its 2025/2026 SAFA cohort after a six-month free fish farming training in Benue State

The programme targeted youths and women from Oju local government area and was run in partnership with Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Graduates received start-up capital and fingerlings to launch their own fish farming enterprises immediately after completing the training

Makurdi, Benue state - The Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative has completed its 2025/2026 Shield Africa Farmers' Academy (SAFA) cohort in Benue state, graduating youths and women who underwent six months of intensive, cost-free training in fish production and farm management.

The programme was delivered in partnership with the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and focused specifically on participants from Oju local government area. Sessions covered fish production techniques, water quality management, farm operations, and agribusiness development.

Food Security: Benue Youths, Women Empowered in Fish Farming after Completing 6-Month Training

Source: UGC

Shield Africa's goals for graduates

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Shield Africa President Mrs Osenaga Orokpo said the Farmers' Academy was designed to bridge the gap between practical agricultural knowledge and entrepreneurial opportunity, giving participants the tools to build viable agribusiness enterprises across different value chains.

"The future of food security depends on how well the present generation is equipped to produce, innovate, and lead within the agricultural sector," she said. "By integrating capacity building with access to agricultural inputs, production support, and market linkages, Shield Africa is addressing the systemic barriers that have historically limited youth participation in agriculture."

Mrs Orokpo was represented at the event by Shield Africa's Head of Operations, Mr Prince Umobuarie. She called on the graduating participants to see themselves as agripreneurs and agents of change, urging them to use their new skills to create jobs and improve livelihoods in their communities.

Start-up packages for new fish farmers

Beyond the training, Shield Africa provided graduates with empowerment packages comprising start-up capital and fingerlings to enable them to establish fish farms without delay. The items were presented by Dr Augustine Adaikwu, Head of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Two beneficiaries, Edigbo Peret and Odigiri Victor, expressed gratitude to Mrs Orokpo and the organisation's board, describing the programme as transformative. Both pledged to apply what they had learnt to build profitable fish farming businesses and contribute to broader food production efforts in Nigeria.

Food Security: Benue Youths, Women Empowered in Fish Farming after Completing 6-Month Training

Source: UGC

Stakeholders present at the graduation noted that programmes of this nature are essential to reducing unemployment and improving agricultural output, particularly in rural communities where access to formal training and capital remains limited.

Source: Legit.ng