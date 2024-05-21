Pastor Stanley Ogbonna has allegedly thrown his estranged wife, Chioma, and six children out of their house in Abuja

The General Overseer of the God’s Spring Assembly was accused of sleeping around with different women

The wife said Pastor Ogbonna called the police and evicted her and the children from the house after suffering with him for 18 years

FCT, Abuja - The General Overseer of the God’s Spring Assembly, also known as Glass Church, Kubwa, Abuja, Stanley Ogbonna, has been accused of evicting his estranged wife, Chioma, and six children out of their house in Abuja.

Pastor Ogbonna reportedly told the court he had sold his properties to prevent the embattled wife from having a share of his wealth.

In a viral video on Tuesday, March 21, the pastor’s wife accused her husband of sleeping around with different women in Abuja.

Chioma said she has been married to the pastor for 19 years and laboured with him to acquire all that he has.

According to The Punch, she accused her husband of disgracing her and their six children.

Speaking in the viral video, she said:

“See him, God will help me. This is a pastor. Look at him. This is the pastor, Stanley Ogbonna. He called the police and evicted me and the children out of the house.

“Look at me, look at my properties all outside unannounced. We were in the house this afternoon; he just came to the house with the police and threw my things away. He already packed his things out of the house for years, sleeping around.

“Today, he has come to disgrace me after labouring with him for 18 years, 19 years. See what the General Overseer of God’s Wing Assembly, Glass Church, Kubwa, is doing. I’m his wife, who laboured with him for 19 years.

“The world needs to come into this and give me justice for suffering me for all these years after giving him six children. His last child is a four-year-old.

“Look at me outside and my properties. He feels nobody will speak for me. Jehovah will speak for me”

