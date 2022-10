A mother of two children has narrated a sad story of how she gave birth early and later abandoned her

The lady revealed that her husband who is a pastor ended their marriage on the excuse that God told him so

Many people who watched her narrate her life story encouraged her as some doubt if the narrative is true

A 21-year-old lady, @fockosi, has gone on TikTok to narrate how she became a mother of two kids at a young age.

She narrated that she got married to a pastor when she was just 15 and had her first child at that time. Her second child came at 17 according to her.

The mother said she is now in school and hoping to graduate someday. Photo source: TIkTok/@fockosi

The lady added that one day, the man woke up and said he heard from God who instructed him to divorce her and marry another person.

The mother of two kids said she despite the fact that she had to face a lot of challenges along the way, she enrolled herself for OND. She one day hopes to be a graduate.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jacksonsmith said:

"your parents need to explain this to us."

apstfreedomsunday7 said:

"let it not change your perception about God and pastors pls.... i love you, loves your courage too. God bless you and show him mercy."

Njoku JD said:

"you are a strong woman, keep growing and try as much as possible to keep communicating with your kids."

yenis557 said:

"He doesn’t deserve u, so sorry u have to go throu all of that i wish u success in all ur endeavors."

REALITY wondered:

"How we go take believe this story now."

She replied:

"It's real."

