Titilope Anifowoshe, a political commentator, has decried the state of insecurity in Benue, adding that what Governor Hycinth Alia campaigned against is currently happening under his watch.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Anifowoshe sued for peace in the north-central state, adding that what is being experienced in Benue is a painful repetition of history. She then called for leadership, which goes beyond mere rhetoric to solve the internal crisis in the state.

According to the legal icon, all hands, from the federal to the community level, must be on deck, not only to calm the situation but also to confront and resolve the crisis. She said that the state did not deserve a recycled violence as it is in the present.

She said:

"It is deeply unfortunate that we are witnessing a painful repetition of history in Benue. What is even more troubling is that the same crises Governor Alia once criticised during his campaign are now unfolding under his watch.

"The urgent need for leadership that goes beyond rhetoric. All hands must be on deck, federal, state, local authorities, and community leaders, to not only calm the tension but to confront and resolve the root causes of the conflict. Benue deserves sustainable peace, not cycles of violence and blame."

Recently, President Tinubu visited Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, to commiserate with the people of the Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of the state. The president arrived at the Makurdi Airport, which was located at the tactical air command of the Nigerian Air Force base in the state capital, at about 12:58.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue state and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna state on Wednesday, June 18, to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

