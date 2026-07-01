The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom remained among the most difficult countries for Nigerians to obtain visas

Several destinations required applicants to provide extensive financial records, medical reports, and police clearance certificates

Although visa approval depended on individual circumstances, applicants who submitted complete documentation and complied with embassy requirements improved their chances of success

Travelling abroad remains a major aspiration for many Nigerians seeking education, employment, tourism or business opportunities. For thousands of applicants, however, obtaining a visa is often the most difficult part of the journey.

Several countries have tightened immigration procedures in recent years. Many now require extensive documentation, financial evidence and proof that applicants intend to return to Nigeria after their authorised stay.

Getting a visa remains one of the biggest hurdles for many Nigerians. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Processing delays and high refusal rates have also made applications more demanding.

Which visas are hardest for Nigerians?

Although visa approval depends on individual circumstances, some destinations are widely regarded as more difficult because of strict immigration rules and rigorous screening processes.

Below are 10 of the toughest visas for Nigerians to obtain in 2026, as compiled by Vanguard.

1. United States

The United States remains one of the most challenging destinations for Nigerian applicants. Prospective travellers must complete the DS-160 application form, attend a physical interview in Abuja or Lagos and satisfy consular officers that they have sufficient reasons to return home after their visit. Tourist and student visa applications continue to record notable refusal rates.

2. Canada

Canada remains attractive to skilled workers, students and families, but its visa process is demanding. Applicants may be required to provide police clearance certificates, biometrics, medical reports and evidence of financial capacity. Processing can also take several months.

3. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has introduced stricter immigration measures in recent years. Nigerian applicants are expected to present detailed financial records, travel plans, accommodation arrangements and proof that they can fund their stay. Study visa applications have also faced increased scrutiny.

The Student visa remains the primary route for overseas students pursuing education in Britain.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

4. Schengen Visa

A Schengen visa allows entry into 27 European countries, but securing one remains difficult for many Nigerians. Applicants must provide travel insurance, employment records, hotel bookings, bank statements and other supporting documents. Nigeria has also recorded high rejection rates for Schengen applications in recent years.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand requires applicants to show financial independence, accommodation details and genuine travel intentions. Some visa categories also require sponsorship or confirmed employment before approval.

6. Australia

Australia maintains one of the strictest visa assessment processes. Applicants often submit educational certificates, English language test results, financial documents, police clearance certificates and medical examinations before decisions are made.

7. Japan

Japan's immigration authorities place significant importance on documentation. Invitation letters, proof of employment, financial records, accommodation details and return travel plans are commonly required, while unsuccessful applicants may receive little explanation for refusals.

8. South Korea

South Korea continues to attract Nigerian students and professionals. Applicants are commonly asked to provide sponsorship or invitation letters, educational credentials and detailed financial records. Officials also assess whether applicants are likely to return to Nigeria after their visit.

9. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates was once among the easiest destinations for Nigerian travellers. Visa policies have become stricter in recent years, resulting in delayed processing, additional checks and unexplained refusals for some applicants, despite recent easing of certain restrictions.

10. South Africa

South Africa also maintains comprehensive entry requirements for Nigerian travellers. Applicants must submit certified documents, financial statements, police reports and yellow fever vaccination certificates. Limited appointment slots and slow processing times have added to the challenge.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng