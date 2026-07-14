Morocco has mentioned some African countries whose citizens do not need a visa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the names of 11 African countries that are eligible

The Kingdom of Morocco also said that some countries outside Africa enjoy the same privilege

Morocco has removed visa requirements for citizens of many African countries who wish to travel to the country for various reasons.

In a detailed list published on the website of the Moroccan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned several countries, many of which are from other continents.

Morocco reveals 11 African countries whose citizens can enter without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Atlantide Phototravel/Gwengoat/Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Morocco for visa-free travel policy

It states that citizens of each of the countries listed are allowed to enter and stay in Morocco for a specific period.

While the list is long, Legit.ng focuses only on the African countries whose citizens can travel to Morocco without holding a visa.

Morocco: List of eligible African countries

The full list showing only the eligible African countries is as follows:

Algeria Mali Burkina Faso Niger Ivory Coast Congo Gabon Guinea Senegal Tunisia Togo

The full list, which also includes several countries outside Africa whose citizens can travel to Morocco without a visa, can be accessed through this link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Greece: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Greece published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Greece without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, while nationals of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng