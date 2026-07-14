Full List: 11 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Morocco Without Visa, Stay For 90 Days
- Morocco has mentioned some African countries whose citizens do not need a visa
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the names of 11 African countries that are eligible
- The Kingdom of Morocco also said that some countries outside Africa enjoy the same privilege
Morocco has removed visa requirements for citizens of many African countries who wish to travel to the country for various reasons.
In a detailed list published on the website of the Moroccan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned several countries, many of which are from other continents.
Morocco for visa-free travel policy
It states that citizens of each of the countries listed are allowed to enter and stay in Morocco for a specific period.
While the list is long, Legit.ng focuses only on the African countries whose citizens can travel to Morocco without holding a visa.
Morocco: List of eligible African countries
The full list showing only the eligible African countries is as follows:
- Algeria
- Mali
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
- Ivory Coast
- Congo
- Gabon
- Guinea
- Senegal
- Tunisia
- Togo
The full list, which also includes several countries outside Africa whose citizens can travel to Morocco without a visa, can be accessed through this link.
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Greece: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Greece published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Greece without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, while nationals of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng