A woman recorded a married pastor to shame him after their 'bed meeting' did not end as she expected

The woman expected to be paid after he slept with her, but the pastor refused to comply and this made her expose him

The pastor covered his face to hide his identity as he stood his ground, maintaining that he won't pay the lady

A married pastor named Joe covered his face to hide his identity after a lady exposed him over his refusal to pay up after sleeping with her.

Confirming that it is not their first meeting, the lady stated that they see three to four times a week and won't let him leave without paying her.

Pastor Joe covered his face to hide his identity. Photo Credit: @killwatz2

Source: TikTok

She used her phone to video him, saying she would expose him to the world on Facebook. The pastor used his suit to cover his face as he urged the lady to stop.

He tried to appeal to her while also working his way out of the room. The lady kept following him as she demanded her money.

The pastor refused and stormed out of the room with his face still covered and returned after realising he was not with his car key.

The lady notified him that she was with the key and won't release it until she got her money. She asked him to choose between paying her or getting a divorce from his wife. The TikTok video got many talking.

Watch the video below:

People criticise pastor Joe

Clare said:

"With all the money he's sxamming of his parishioners you think he could afford pants that fit."

Vicky P said:

"So pastor Joe, in that flashy oversize suit, really thinks his wife and his whole congregation won't recognize his suit and his voice?"

Maki (马基) said:

"He's wearing over sized pants, used a bow to tighten them. You expect him to pay, the Pastor is broke girl."

PhoenixAsele2000 said:

"The pants at the back kinder tells you that this man has nothing."

KiaraTheWierdo said:

"How he tryna get fiesty while not wanting to show his face?!!"

emmanuettedavis said:

"Is anybody else wondering what’s up with the bow tie in the back."

CeeBee said:

"Does the collection plate not allow enough for a tailor?"

Joy said:

"That’s why you always got to get the money up front."

"I would’ve snatched that jacket off of him."

Pastor sleeps with married woman during deliverance session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Rivers pastor had slept with a married woman during a deliverance session.

A member of the Center for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign, Prince Wiro, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Wiro said the cleric sex.ually assaulted the woman after asking her mother to excuse them during the session, and that he has been detained at the Ozuoba Police Division.

Source: Legit.ng