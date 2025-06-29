The alleged final will of the late elder statesman and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, elicited massive reactions among Nigerians online

Iwuanyanwu passed away in Abuja on July 24, 2024, at the age of 81, following a brief illness

It was alleged that Iwuanyanwu's will states that should Frances Chinonyerem, his widow, choose to remarry, she would immediately forfeit all properties and assets bequeathed to her; Legit.ng fact-checked this claim

Ikeduru, Imo state - Claims emerged earlier in June that the final will of late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu forbids his surviving widow, Frances Chinonyerem Enwerem Iwuanyanwu, from remarrying if she intends to keep her inheritance.

Late Iwuanyanwu, former president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, married Frances in 2013 at the age of 72 when she was just 26 years old. Their union produced one son.

Legit.ng reported that Iwuanyanwu died at 81 in July 2024 after a health challenge.

Iwuanyanwu is survived by his 38-year-old spouse, many children, and grandchildren.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's final will

The final will, which was recently read to the family by Chukwuma Ekomaru, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), revealed that his widow will forfeit properties willed to her by the late elder statesman.

TVC News also noted the development.

The video can be viewed below:

Guardian reported that among the notable properties bequeathed to Frances is the Magil Furniture, which was previously run by Iwuanyanwu’s late first wife, Eudora, as well as partial stakes in real estate assets in Orji, Works Layout, and Naze, all in Imo state.

It was gathered that she will inherit the ‘Legacy House’ on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, but the will also forbids her from selling the property, while the ‘Glass House’ located at the Owerri flyover will be transformed into a public trust.

The newspaper also stated that the will specifies that the London property should be sold, with the proceeds divided as follows: 60% for the education of Iwuanyanwu’s youngest son, Jide; 10% for Ezinne, the current occupant, to assist with her relocation; and 30% for his first son.

Meanwhile, an independent board will manage the property for charitable initiatives, while valuable assets in Abuja, Imo, and beyond have been fairly distributed among Iwuanyanwu’s five children.

The story was not covered by several mainstream media; thus, Legit.ng decided to probe further.

We met a correspondent of Champion Newspaper, a media outlet founded by Iwuanyanwu, and the journalist exclusively confirmed the development to Legit.ng.

According to him, all the gists are true. However, he declined to provide the phone number of Iwuanyanwu's daughter, Ezinne Arisekola Alao, who would have shed more light on the development.

Snapshot of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

The late Iwuanyanwu was born on September 4, 1942, to Pa Bernard Iwuanyanwu and Madam Hulder Iwuanyanwu of Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

Aside from being an Igbo leader, Iwuanyanwu was a notable politician and accomplished businessman, considered one of the richest Igbo men in the country.

He emerged as the 11th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on April 20, 2023.

Iwuanyanwu succeeded George Obiozor, who led the Ọhanaeze Ndigbo for two years but died on December 29, 2022.

