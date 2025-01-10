Senator John Azuta-Mbata, a former Rivers East senator, has been elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

The election took place at the old Government Lodge in Enugu, bringing together key Igbo leaders to select a leader

Azuta-Mbata's leadership comes at a crucial time for Igbo unity and advancement, with more details on his plans for the community expected in the coming days

Senator John Azuta-Mbata, a former senator who represented Rivers East at the National Assembly, has been elected as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

The election took place during a stakeholders' meeting held at the old Government Lodge in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State, on Friday, January 10.

The gathering brought together prominent Igbo leaders and members of the organization to choose a new leader who will oversee the cultural and socio-political affairs of the Igbo nation, as reported by Channels Television.

Azuta-Mbata's emergence marks a significant milestone for the organization, as he takes over the leadership at a crucial time when the unity and advancement of the Igbo people remain central to Ohanaeze’s mission.

Further details about his vision and plans for the Igbo community are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

