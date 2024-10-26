Igbo leaders gathered on October 26 to honour the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

During the gathering, they called for the immediate release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and the immortalization of Iwuanyanwu as a true Nigerian patriot

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and former Ebonyi State Governor Dr. Sam Egwu praised Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to media, sports, and engineering

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo leaders gathered on Saturday, October 26, to honour his legacy.

As they mourned, demands were made for urgent political action on the release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Igbo leaders send message to Tinubu as late Ohaeze Ndigbo, Iwuanyanwu is laid to rest

Calls for Kanu’s release, immortalization of Iwuanyanwu

Various speakers emphasized that Iwuanyanwu's last wish was to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

During the service of songs held in Enugu, they urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfil this wish in honour of the late leader.

“The release of Kanu was Iwuanyanwu’s final assignment,” one speaker stated, calling for Tinubu to act swiftly.

"We implore the federal government to immortalize Chief Iwuanyanwu, as he was a true Nigerian in every sense," they said.

The Umuada Igbo Nigeria and Diaspora, a prominent body of Igbo women, echoed these sentiments.

Also Lolo Kate Ezeofor, the group’s President General, remarked,

“May God bless President Bola Tinubu as you oblige us with the immortalization of Chief Iwuanyanwu and the release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

Mbah pays tribute to Iwuanyanwu

At Iwuanyanwu’s laying in state at the old Eastern Nigeria Government lodge, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah hailed him as an “Iroko and a bridge builder” during challenging times.

“He possessed remarkable work ethics and left a profound impression on me. He was ahead of his time in media, sports, and engineering,” Mbah said.

Ex-Ebonyi state gov pays tribute to Iwuanyanwu

Dr. Sam Egwu, former Governor of Ebonyi State, praised Iwuanyanwu’s significant contributions, stating,

“He was a great man with a great personality whose actions distinguished him.”

Former Ohanaeze Ndigbo pleas for national acknowledgment

Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Garry Igariwey, reflected on Iwuanyanwu’s deep belief in Igboland and appealed directly to the President, saying,

“We crave the indulgence of Mr. President to heed our call and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

