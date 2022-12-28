BREAKING: Ohanaeze Ndigbo President George Obiozor Dies after Brief Illness

Emerging reports indicate that George Obiozor, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, is dead

The death of the foremost leader was reportedly announced in a statement released on Wednesday night, December 28

The statement which was released by the state government said burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the deceased's family

Owerri, Imo state - The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor is dead, according to a report by Vanguard.

The newspaper stated that the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma announced the death in a statement released on Wednesday night, December 28.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state, sorrowfuly announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

"The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria's ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”

According to the statement by the state government, his burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

The Nation has also reported the death of the foremost Igbo leader.

Why we must have an Igbo president in Nigeria in 2023, Ohanaeze gives reasons

Until his death, Professor Obiozor was leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide's agitation for the southeast presidency ahead of the 2023 general election.

In one of his last statements, Professor Obiozor said the country must create a political equilibrium that accommodates all the regions.

Going further, Obiozor pointed out that it was only the southeast that has not had a shot at the presidency since the return of democracy in 1999.

