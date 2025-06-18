President Bola Tinubu has landed in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, as he planned to visit the Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The president arrived at the Makurdi Airport, which was located at the tactical air command of the Nigerian Air Force base in the state capital, at about 12:58.

Yelwata killings: Tinubu arrives in Benue State Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Channels Television reported that Governor Father Hyacinth Alia of the state had earlier declared a public holiday ahead of the president's visit. This was to allow the residents of the state to participate in and witness Tinubu's intervention in the state.

During his visit to the state, the president is expected to visit the troubled Yelwata community, which was recently hard-hit and engage the stakeholders in closed-door talks. The stakeholders included traditional rulers, local government officials and security chiefs.

According to sources with the Benue state government, discussions at the town hall meeting would focus on how to find a lasting solution to the issues of insecurity in the troubled state.

This would be the first physical engagement of President Tinubu in the north-central state following the escalation of violence in many. Many have opined that the visit was a critical test of the readiness of the administration to tackle insecurity, especially in states affected by banditry, herders and communal clashes.

Source: Legit.ng