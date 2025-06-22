The Christian Association of Nigeria has rejected the idea that the first fruit offering can cleanse sin, calling it a theological misstep

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had, in a trending sermon delivered in 2022, claimed that a fraudster who had sinned against God could be forgiven through giving

Reacting, CAN insisted that God is not fraudulent and labelled Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's sermon as "heresy"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, over his claim that giving a “first fruit” offering can wipe away sins, including those committed by fraudsters.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin criticised over sermon that first fruit offering forgives sins. Photo credit: @PROPHETJ_OMOTO

Source: Twitter

Fufeyin: Paying first fruit wash away sins

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, June 22, CAN described the cleric’s claim as “heresy,” warning Nigerians against being misled by preachers of “dubious theological background.”

The Warri-based cleric, widely known as “Papa J,” had in a sermon delivered in January 2022, claimed that the act of giving one’s first income of the year to God can cancel sins and bring miraculous blessings.

In the trending video, which resurfaced online, has drawn criticism from many Nigerians as Fufeyin insisted that just like Jesus Christ was offered as God’s first fruit for the redemption of mankind, believers who give their first earnings to God would also enjoy forgiveness and abundance.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who was encouraging his members to come with their first fruits to the church, said:

“Your first income, please let it pain you, try God with it. Not that there are no blessings in the year, but the first fruit that you carry once you give it unto the Lord, it breaks protocols, even your sins, it cancels them.”

CAN tackles Prophet Fufeyin as his sermon about first fruit offering washing away sins in 2022 resurfaced. Photo credit: @PROPHETJ_OMOTO

Source: Twitter

God is not fraudulent - CAN slams Fufeyin

Reacting to the cleric’s claim as seen in a trending clip, the National Director of National Issues and Social Welfare of CAN, Abimbola Ayuba said God is not fraudulent.

He added that He does not “share booty with crooks” or condone sin simply because of offerings given in church.

He said:

“Heresy and false teaching. CAN does not associate with persons of dubious background who manipulate innocent Nigerians and fleece them of their hard earned resources.

“God is not fraudulent. He has more treasures than any one man. He has everything under his control. He is not a thief that shares booty with crooks.”

As of the time of filing this report, Prophet Fufeyin is yet to clarify his claims in the sermon.

Watch the video below as Fufeyin preached about first fruit:

Read more about Prophet Fufeyin here:

VeryDarkMan reacts to Prophet Fufeyin's trending video

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin claiming to hear from God mid-flight.

The social media critic who found the video shocking berated Christianity and clergymen who pull stunts to deceive their members.

Aside from VDM, many Nigerians are also reacting as they couldn't help but laugh at Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's display in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng