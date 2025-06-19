Peter Obi has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to Benue state over the recent mass killings

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 slammed Tinubu over 'carnival-like' condolence visit to grieving Benue community

Obi said President Tinubu and Governor Alia were insensitive and shameless for turning condolence visit into carnival

Makurdi, Benue state -The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu storming Benue state like it’s a visit for commissioning projects.

Obi said Tinubu’s visit to Benue state was not solemn to reflect the recent killing of almost 200 people in Yelawata community in Guma local government area.

The former Anambra state governor said Tinubu’s visit was a display that would have been more befitting for the commissioning of reconstructed Enugu-Makurdi highway.

“The President arrived not in mourning cloth but in celebratory agbada attire, like it was an occasion for joy."

Obi stated this via his X handle @PeterObi on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The LP chieftain lambasted Governor Alia for declaring public holiday nit to weep but for fanfare to welcome Tinubu.

He lamented that Children who should mourn their killed classmates, and parents were forced to lined up under the rain to sing and dance Tinubu.

“We have tragically arrived at a point where condolence visits have become carnivals. A time that should be marked by silence and solemnity is now polluted by banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles. Precious Nigerian lives have been lost, yet we’re clapping, singing, and organizing processions, as though this were a campaign rally.

“This is not how any compassionate nation behaves. The energy, resources, and logistics poured into this charade could have gone into food supplies, temporary shelters, medical aid, school support, and trauma counselling for grieving families. Instead, we chose optics over empathy.”

Obi said enough of the culture of impunity, stating that it is not only insensitive but dangerous.

He said those in government should not forget that the blood of human beings, children, mothers, fathers are crying for justice.

Peter Obi Reacts to Tinubu’s Planned Visit to Benue

Recall that Obi reacted to the planned visit of President Tinubu to Benue state over the recent killings.

Obi said President Tinubu should have visited the scene of the mass killings in Benue state given the emergency nature of these incidents.

According to Obi, giving future dates to visit the people who have lost their loved ones makes it look like a state visit.

Benue Killings: "It's Not Farmers-Herders Clash"

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu was old that the crisis rocking Benue state was not herders-farmers crisis but a total terrorism and genocidal act.

Prof. James Ayatse, the paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation globally, told the president while speaking at a town-hall meeting organised on the request of Tinubu.

The President had visited the state to commiserate with the victims of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA last Friday, June 13, 2025.

