National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has finally reacted to the miracle products Prophet Fufeyin is selling in his ministry

Verydarkman had called out the clergy over his series of miracle products, he visited NAFDAC to find out about them

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the agency washed hands off what the clergy said that all his products are registered with

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that products from the founder of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, were not registered with the agency.

Legit.ng had reported that social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, had petitioned the agency about Prophet Fufeyin's products.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and signed by its Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it stated that an investigation was ongoing on the clergy's products.

The agency warmed the public to beware of all the miracle items as they were all not registered with them.

Agency visits Fufeyin's church

In the statement, it was revealed that officials of the agency visited Prophet Fufeyin's church and bought a miracle water. The picture was taken and when the people in charge were confronted, they denied selling any of such products.

It was said that the clergy was invited to NAFDAC office in Asaba, but he failed to show up, instead, documents were sent to the office.

Recall that Prophet Fufeyin had claimed that his products are registered by NAFDAC.

Verydarkman blasts prophet Fufeyin

Legit.ng had stated that the Nigerian social media activist had shared more details on his ongoing battle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

The internet sensation and Fufeyin have been in a series of back-and-forth following the release of the cleric's newly launched miracle products.

The TikToker, in his recent video, called out the senior pastor and his lawyer for failing to show up in court for his N1 billion legal suit.

