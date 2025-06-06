Verydarkaman (VDM) has responded to a video in which Prophet Jeremiah Omoto urged Christians to take action against the activist

VDM had previously called out David Ibiyeomie over a miracle performed in his church, and Prophet Omoto reacted to the video

In his own response, VDM shared his plans for the clergy and cited Bible passages to deliver a powerful message to Omoto and his supporters

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to a video posted by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto on Instagram.

VDM had previously criticized clergyman David Ibiyeomie over a miracle performed in his church, prompting a reaction from Omoto.

In his video, Omoto urged Christians to take action when their clerics are criticized online, specifically calling for them to go into the comment section and defend their pastors.

He referred to the activist’s criticism of David Ibiyeomie as uncalled-for.

VDM responds to Omoto’s call

In his own video, VDM declared that a "war" had been declared on him by Prophet Omoto. He pointed out that Omoto had ignored the message of Romans 12:19, which advises leaving revenge to God.

VDM also expressed that he wasn’t surprised, noting that many Christians would obediently follow the clergy’s call to action.

The activist stated that, rather than engaging in a direct reply, he would adhere to Romans 12:19, urging his fans known as Ratels to remain at peace with all people.

It’s worth noting that VDM and Prophet Jeremiah Omoto are not on good terms, with the activist having continuously criticized the prophet online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@soniamorgan reacted:

"Wolves in sheep clothings honestly, Christianity is truth and integrity not manipulations and I ask you sir prophetjeremiahomoto if you were a true man of God why were you selling those funny materials, if truly you have the best interest of Gods people in your heart why do you keep inventing ridiculous things that feed on the gullibility of people and selling them, why are you turning Gods house to a market place, is God’s house a healing center."

@pablo_floki commented

Recruit who go fight for you same way you Dey recruit and stage fake miracles. No worry us abeg."

@official_rabbai shared

Clear conscience fear no accusations.

@con_grat_00 reacted:

"Fight keh?? Pastor I never chop abeg do something for me make I see strength take fight."

@adegbite.olanrewaju.33 wrote:

"Son of my of God i know my papa oo….Nah pastor u be u no be my father you’re getting it twisted

@lamlyhairsignature stated:

"The question is, why is he afraid to call VDM's name. Hehehe

@peryb3fz shared:

"Make this man barb hair first. God bless all of us."

@homeboyz_12 commented:

"I no get father sir ,my papa don kpai since ,e say father, na you know the people wey you Dey father ,mtcheeew ,abeg ratels when we get meeting."

NAFDAC reacts to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto's product

Legit.ng had reported that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had finally reacted to the miracle products Prophet Fufeyin was selling in his ministry.

Verydarkman had called out the clergy over his series of miracle products, he visited NAFDAC to find out about them.

