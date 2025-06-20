Patrick Doyle hailed Obi for his consistency in opposition but said his recent comments on Tinubu's Benue trip were “neurotic and petty"

Social media users fired back at Doyle, arguing that Obi’s criticism was justified due to the tragic context of the president’s visit

While some praised Obi’s empathy, others pointed to what they called a lack of tact and over-personalisation in his critique

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has taken a swipe at Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State.

The former Anambra State governor had taken issue with Tinubu’s appearance in a celebratory agbada instead of mourning attire when visiting the state, which recently witnessed the gruesome killing of over 200 people in Yelewata.

Obi, known for his vocal stance on governance and empathy, questioned the president’s tone and timing.

However, in a Facebook post on Thursday, Doyle said while Obi deserved credit for being a “consistent critic,” some of his statements were starting to sound “borderline neurotic and outright petty.”

Doyle wrote:

“Kudos to Obi for being a consistent critic of the Tinubu administration, but some of his criticisms are borderline neurotic and outright petty."

'Patrick, we expected better'- Nigerians react

The post quickly sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens praising Doyle’s boldness while others accused him of undermining the pain of Benue residents for political reasons.

Olachi Ejiogu-Okeiyi responded:

“Patrick Doyle sir, in what way please? People were lined up under the rain to celebrate the coming of the president rather than being in mourning for the grave losses they have all suffered. Haba! This country and sycophancy sef.”

Amire Adewale Abiodun added:

“Thank God we still have Obi, if proper care is not taken, Nigeria is gradually sliding to one party system, oga Pat.”

Others, like Tracy Ogor Eru Lillian, went further:

“Sir Obi will never behave like the arrogant and self-serving insensitive failure we saw yesterday... He stopped halfway to attend a campaign dinner. Please.”

Still, some supported Doyle's take, noting Obi’s tendency to personalise his criticisms and turn every issue into a political point.

Kingsley Uluocha wrote:

“It’s a pity that someone with such clean and impeccable credentials falters on the simple count of cultivating the willingness to receive much-needed assistance with a few personal foibles.”

Meanwhile, one commenter, Emma Okafor, joked:

“Let others also criticise with the Big Grammar you just posted. Please remove that grain of corn in ur mouth.”

