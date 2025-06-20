President Tinubu has honoured Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, a retired colonel and prominent June 12 advocate, with the national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR)

He announced the honour during the inauguration of projects in Kaduna state and apologised for omitting Umar's name from the list of June 12 honourees announced on Democracy Day

Umar, a former military officer and outspoken critic of successive governments, was described by President Tinubu as a soldier of democracy

Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 19, conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, a retired colonel and prominent June 12 advocate.

President Tinubu honours Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar(Rtd), a June 12 campaigner with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Source: Twitter

Tinubu confers CFR on Abubakar Umar

Tinubu announced the honour on Thursday during the inauguration of a 300-bed hospital and vocational training institute in Kaduna.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, June 20, Umar, a former military officer and outspoken critic of successive governments, was described by the president as a “soldier of democracy”.

Speaking on Thursday, Tinubu said Umar’s name was inadvertently left out of the list of June 12 honourees announced on Democracy Day.

“Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission. Some of those people that I missed out during the June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly is Colonel Dangiwa.

“Today, let me correct that by honouring him with national recognition of CFR,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu described Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd), as a soldier of democracy.

Source: Twitter

Who is Abubakar Dangiwa Umar?

Umar, who served as military governor of Kaduna state and later became a vocal advocate for democratic reforms, was a key figure in the campaign against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Why Tinubu honoured Abubakar Dangiwa Umar

His omission from the June 12 honours had sparked criticism from some civil society actors and democracy advocates.

As reported by The Punch, President Tinubu said the national honour was a recognition of Umar’s courage and steadfastness in the struggle for democracy.

Recall that on Thursday, June 12, 2025, Tinubu conferred national honours on 66 individuals who played defining roles in Nigeria’s struggle for democracy.

Legit.ng reported that the president announced the honours while addressing a joint sitting of the national assembly.

Among the honourees were Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Humphrey Nwosu, and Kudirat Abiola, posthumously recognised for their critical roles.

