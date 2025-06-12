Africa Digital Media Awards

Full list of 102 prominent Nigerians Tinubu gives awards to on Democracy Day
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu has conferred the award of the National Honour on 102 Nigerians in commemoration of the 2025 Democracy Day
  • Tinubu awarded living and dead Nigerians who have contributed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria's history
  • The honourees cut across various fields and professions, including journalism, activism, civil society, and politics

President Bola Tinubu has conferred 102 prominent Nigerians with the National Honours Award in the 2025 Democracy Day. The honourees included the living and the dead, who have made significant contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey.

The honours included the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). Tinubu announced the awardees while addressing Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

The beneficiaries of the awards cut across various aspects of life. These included professionals from journalism, activism, civil society, and politics, who are strong pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the agitation for the realisation of the June 12, 1993, general election and those who championed national development.

Below is the full list of the awardees as received by Legit.ng:

Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

  1. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
  2. Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas
  3. Senator Godswill Akpabio
  4. Wole Soyinka

Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

  1. Ghali Umar Na’Abba
  2. Salisu Buhari
  3. Umaru Dikko
  4. Uche Chukwumerije
  5. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa
  6. Aisha Yesufu
  7. Innocent Chukwuma
  8. Tony Nnadi
  9. Olisa Agbakoba
  10. Nuhu Ribadu
  11. Hafsat Abiola-Costello
  12. Tunde Bakare
  13. Kabiru Yusuf
  14. Jibrin Ibrahim
  15. Clement Nwankwo
  16. Alao Aka Bashorun
  17. Alhaja Sawaba Gambo
  18. Barrister Felix Moria
  19. Bayo Onanuga
  20. Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah
  21. Chief Frank Kokori
  22. Dare Babarinsa
  23. Dr John Yuma Sen
  24. Dr Alex Ibru
  25. Dr Amos Ayingba
  26. Dr Beko Ransome Kuti
  27. Dr Edwin Madunagu
  28. Dr Kayode Shonoiki
  29. Dr Nurudeen Olowpopo
  30. Femi Falana, SAN
  31. Fredrick Fasehun
  32. Governor Uba Sani
  33. Ken Saro Wiwa
  34. Ladin Mitee
  35. Mobolaji Akinyemi
  36. Olawale Osun
  37. Prof Bayo Williams
  38. Prof Humphrey Nwosu
  39. Prof Julius Ihonvbere
  40. Prof Olayinji Dare
  41. Prof Segun Gbadegesin
  42. Prof Shafideen Amuwo
  43. Prof Festus Iyayi
  44. Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu
  45. Senator Ayo Fasanmu
  46. Senator Polycarp Nwite
  47. Senator Shehu Sani
  48. Tokumbo Afikuyomi
  49. Tunji Alausa
Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

  1. Abdul Oroh
  2. Ayo Obe
  3. Bagauda Kaltho
  4. Bamidele Aturu
  5. Baribor Bera
  6. Barinem Kiobel
  7. Chima Ubani
  8. Daniel Gboko
  9. Dapo Olorunyomi
  10. Emma Ezeazu
  11. Felix Nuate
  12. John Kpuine
  13. Kunle Ajibade
  14. Labaran Maku
  15. Luke Aghanenu
  16. Nick Dazang
  17. Nordu Eawo
  18. Nosa Igiebor
  19. Paul Levera
  20. Sam Amuka Pemu
  21. Saturday Dobee
  22. Seye Kehinde

Commander Of The Federal Republic

  1. Alhaji Balarabe Musa
  2. Chief Bola Ige
  3. Kudirat Abiola
  4. Pa Alfred Rewane
  5. Pa Reuben Fasaranti
  6. Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu
  7. Sen Abu Ibrahim
  8. Sen Ame Ebute
  9. Sen Jibrjn Ibrahim Barau
  10. Member of the Federal Republic (MFR)
  11. Ibijoke Faborode
  12. Seun Onigbinde
  13. Samson Itodo
  14. Ezenwa Nwagwu
  15. Kemi Okenyodo
  16. Akin Akingbulu
  17. Raymond Duke Tenebe
  18. Oby Nwankwo
  19. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi
  20. Ariyo-Dare Atoye
  21. Ndidi Nwuneli
  22. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani
  23. Y.Z. Ya’u
  24. Jaiye Gaskia
  25. Jaye Gaskia
  26. Issa Aremu
  27. Hamzat Lawal

Tinubu urges Wike to remain focus

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies.

The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth.

