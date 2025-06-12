Full list of 102 prominent Nigerians Tinubu gives awards to on Democracy Day
- President Bola Tinubu has conferred the award of the National Honour on 102 Nigerians in commemoration of the 2025 Democracy Day
- Tinubu awarded living and dead Nigerians who have contributed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria's history
- The honourees cut across various fields and professions, including journalism, activism, civil society, and politics
President Bola Tinubu has conferred 102 prominent Nigerians with the National Honours Award in the 2025 Democracy Day. The honourees included the living and the dead, who have made significant contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey.
The honours included the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). Tinubu announced the awardees while addressing Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.
The beneficiaries of the awards cut across various aspects of life. These included professionals from journalism, activism, civil society, and politics, who are strong pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the agitation for the realisation of the June 12, 1993, general election and those who championed national development.
Below is the full list of the awardees as received by Legit.ng:
Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)
- Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
- Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas
- Senator Godswill Akpabio
- Wole Soyinka
Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)
- Ghali Umar Na’Abba
- Salisu Buhari
- Umaru Dikko
- Uche Chukwumerije
- Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa
- Aisha Yesufu
- Innocent Chukwuma
- Tony Nnadi
- Olisa Agbakoba
- Nuhu Ribadu
- Hafsat Abiola-Costello
- Tunde Bakare
- Kabiru Yusuf
- Jibrin Ibrahim
- Clement Nwankwo
- Alao Aka Bashorun
- Alhaja Sawaba Gambo
- Barrister Felix Moria
- Bayo Onanuga
- Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah
- Chief Frank Kokori
- Dare Babarinsa
- Dr John Yuma Sen
- Dr Alex Ibru
- Dr Amos Ayingba
- Dr Beko Ransome Kuti
- Dr Edwin Madunagu
- Dr Kayode Shonoiki
- Dr Nurudeen Olowpopo
- Femi Falana, SAN
- Fredrick Fasehun
- Governor Uba Sani
- Ken Saro Wiwa
- Ladin Mitee
- Mobolaji Akinyemi
- Olawale Osun
- Prof Bayo Williams
- Prof Humphrey Nwosu
- Prof Julius Ihonvbere
- Prof Olayinji Dare
- Prof Segun Gbadegesin
- Prof Shafideen Amuwo
- Prof Festus Iyayi
- Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu
- Senator Ayo Fasanmu
- Senator Polycarp Nwite
- Senator Shehu Sani
- Tokumbo Afikuyomi
- Tunji Alausa
Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)
- Abdul Oroh
- Ayo Obe
- Bagauda Kaltho
- Bamidele Aturu
- Baribor Bera
- Barinem Kiobel
- Chima Ubani
- Daniel Gboko
- Dapo Olorunyomi
- Emma Ezeazu
- Felix Nuate
- John Kpuine
- Kunle Ajibade
- Labaran Maku
- Luke Aghanenu
- Nick Dazang
- Nordu Eawo
- Nosa Igiebor
- Paul Levera
- Sam Amuka Pemu
- Saturday Dobee
- Seye Kehinde
Commander Of The Federal Republic
- Alhaji Balarabe Musa
- Chief Bola Ige
- Kudirat Abiola
- Pa Alfred Rewane
- Pa Reuben Fasaranti
- Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu
- Sen Abu Ibrahim
- Sen Ame Ebute
- Sen Jibrjn Ibrahim Barau
- Member of the Federal Republic (MFR)
- Ibijoke Faborode
- Seun Onigbinde
- Samson Itodo
- Ezenwa Nwagwu
- Kemi Okenyodo
- Akin Akingbulu
- Raymond Duke Tenebe
- Oby Nwankwo
- Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi
- Ariyo-Dare Atoye
- Ndidi Nwuneli
- Auwal Musa Rafsanjani
- Y.Z. Ya’u
- Jaiye Gaskia
- Jaye Gaskia
- Issa Aremu
- Hamzat Lawal
Tinubu urges Wike to remain focus
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment.
Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies.
The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth.
Source: Legit.ng
