President Bola Tinubu has conferred 102 prominent Nigerians with the National Honours Award in the 2025 Democracy Day. The honourees included the living and the dead, who have made significant contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey.

The honours included the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). Tinubu announced the awardees while addressing Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

The beneficiaries of the awards cut across various aspects of life. These included professionals from journalism, activism, civil society, and politics, who are strong pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the agitation for the realisation of the June 12, 1993, general election and those who championed national development.

Below is the full list of the awardees as received by Legit.ng:

Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas Senator Godswill Akpabio Wole Soyinka

Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

Ghali Umar Na’Abba Salisu Buhari Umaru Dikko Uche Chukwumerije Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa Aisha Yesufu Innocent Chukwuma Tony Nnadi Olisa Agbakoba Nuhu Ribadu Hafsat Abiola-Costello Tunde Bakare Kabiru Yusuf Jibrin Ibrahim Clement Nwankwo Alao Aka Bashorun Alhaja Sawaba Gambo Barrister Felix Moria Bayo Onanuga Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah Chief Frank Kokori Dare Babarinsa Dr John Yuma Sen Dr Alex Ibru Dr Amos Ayingba Dr Beko Ransome Kuti Dr Edwin Madunagu Dr Kayode Shonoiki Dr Nurudeen Olowpopo Femi Falana, SAN Fredrick Fasehun Governor Uba Sani Ken Saro Wiwa Ladin Mitee Mobolaji Akinyemi Olawale Osun Prof Bayo Williams Prof Humphrey Nwosu Prof Julius Ihonvbere Prof Olayinji Dare Prof Segun Gbadegesin Prof Shafideen Amuwo Prof Festus Iyayi Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Senator Ayo Fasanmu Senator Polycarp Nwite Senator Shehu Sani Tokumbo Afikuyomi Tunji Alausa

Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

Abdul Oroh Ayo Obe Bagauda Kaltho Bamidele Aturu Baribor Bera Barinem Kiobel Chima Ubani Daniel Gboko Dapo Olorunyomi Emma Ezeazu Felix Nuate John Kpuine Kunle Ajibade Labaran Maku Luke Aghanenu Nick Dazang Nordu Eawo Nosa Igiebor Paul Levera Sam Amuka Pemu Saturday Dobee Seye Kehinde

Commander Of The Federal Republic

Alhaji Balarabe Musa Chief Bola Ige Kudirat Abiola Pa Alfred Rewane Pa Reuben Fasaranti Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu Sen Abu Ibrahim Sen Ame Ebute Sen Jibrjn Ibrahim Barau Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) Ibijoke Faborode Seun Onigbinde Samson Itodo Ezenwa Nwagwu Kemi Okenyodo Akin Akingbulu Raymond Duke Tenebe Oby Nwankwo Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi Ariyo-Dare Atoye Ndidi Nwuneli Auwal Musa Rafsanjani Y.Z. Ya’u Jaiye Gaskia Jaye Gaskia Issa Aremu Hamzat Lawal

