A group known as Tinubu Next Level has mentioned who to blame for the chaos that broke out at the APC North-East zonal meeting in Gombe state

The Tinubu's group accused Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, of masterminding the fiasco on Sunday, June 15, 2025

According to the group, Governor Zulum and his other supporters showed that their loyalty is not to the President, but to Shettima

FCT, Abuja - The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has been lambasted for allegedly masterminding the fiasco that greeted the APC North-East zonal meeting on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that chaos erupted at the APC North-East stakeholders' meeting in Gombe State on Sunday as Salihu failed to mention Vice-President Kashim Shettima while endorsing Tinubu for a second term.

A group known as Tinubu Next Level alleged that Zulum-led dissidents brought, “rude embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu and APC members across the country.”

The President of the group, Alhaji Ango Zubair, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

“We wish to register our utter displeasure to the actions of Governor Babagana Zulum in insisting that the zonal endorsement accorded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be extended to Vice President Kashim Shettima."

Zubaiar said it is basically the prerogative of the APC zonal branch to endorse a candidate of its choice in any given election.

“It is within our rights to endorse the President for re-election, such as it is the right of the President to make the pick of his running mate in an election.

“Asking the North-East zone of the party to force the President’s hands into appointing Shettima as his running mate is against the principles of democratic politicking in a presidential system of government.”

The group said Shettima will not be the first and last Vice President to be dropped in a second term bid.

“For emphasis, Vice President Kashim Shettima will not be the first Vice President to be dropped in a second term bid, and he would not be the last.

“What Governor Zulum has expressed by his action and his other supporters is that their loyalty is not to the President, but to Shettima. That is where we have a major disagreement with them.”

Tinubu vs Shettima: Second insider speaks on alleged rift

President Tinubu and Shettima are reportedly on good terms, contrary to claims of a rift between them.

An APC chieftain and former member of the party's Board of Trustees, Ismaeel Ahmed, who addressed the issue, clarified the rumoured rift.

Ahmed would be the second insider to speak out, following the disclosure by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former presidential aide who recently resigned from President Tinubu’s administration.

How to stop presidents from removing VP

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's alleged rift with Shettima has been dismissed by Barrister Oladotun Hassan.

Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that such rumours should not be entertained.

He suggested that people should be allowed to pick forms and contest the VP position to stop unnecessary dismissal claims.

