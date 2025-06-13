Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has listed the names of former northern Nigerians who championed the June 12 causes and struggles

Sani, who served in the 8th Senate, released the long list of the northerners who were on the 2025 Democracy Day celebration

This came as President Bola Tinubu recognised Shehu Sani as one of the Nigerian democratic heroes of June 12, and conferred national honour CON on him

Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth national assembly, has mentioned the names of some northerners who lent their voices during the struggle for the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The former senator mentioned the name on Thursday, June 12, 2025, during the celebration of 26 years of unbroken democratic rule in the country.

Tinubu honours Shehu Sani as a democratic hero

This is in recognition of President Bola Tinubu's naming of Shehu Sani as one of the heroes of the struggle, and his subsequent conferment of the National Honour of Commander of the Order of Nigeria (CON) during his address at the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

According to Shehu Sani, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, was one of the prominent advocates of the June 12, 1993, election. He also added that former Governor Abubakar Rimi and Alh Sule Lamido were arrested and imprisoned for their opposition to late General Sani Abacha’s alleged self-succession plans.

List of Northerners who defended June 12

Below is the full list of northerners who participated in the struggle for June 12:

Alh Balarabe Musa Col Dangiwa Umar Dr Bala Usman Uba Sani Salihu Lukman Mohammed Arzika Tambuwal Ahmed Joda John Danfulani Prof Jibrin Ibrahim James Bawa Magaji Bukar Abba Ibrahim Attahiru Jega Usman Bugaje Suleiman Ahmed Nasir Abbas Nasiru Kura Dan Suleiman Awesu Wana Kuta Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Col Yohanna Madaki Abdulkarim Dayyabu Lawan Danbazau Awwal Rafsanjani

Buhari rescheduled Democracy Day to June 12

Recall that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, officially recognised June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and also recognised late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, which has been adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria's history. The 2025 Democracy Day marked 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, on the 2025 Democracy Day, conferred the National Honour awards on several Nigerians who cut across different fields of life, including politicians, journalists, activists, and civil society.

The awardees are strong pro-democracy advocates, media voices during the agitation for the realisation of the June 12, 1993, general election and those who championed national development.

The honours included the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). Tinubu announced the awardees while addressing Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

List of Nigerian democratic heroes

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has conferred the award of the National Honour on 102 Nigerians in commemoration of the 2025 Democracy Day.

Tinubu awarded living and dead Nigerians who have contributed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria's history.

The honourees cut across various fields and professions, including journalism, activism, civil society, and politics.

