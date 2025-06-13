Omoyele Sowore has declared that he would reject any National Award nomination from President Tinubu, vowing to take legal action for defamation if mistakenly included

Sowore’s opposition to the National Honours reflects his deep concerns about the political landscape and his ongoing fight for accountability and justice in Nigeria

The 2025 National Honours recognised 102 Nigerians for their contributions to democracy, but Sowore believes the awards, under Tinubu's government, contradict his values

Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate, has made it clear that he would categorically reject any National Award nomination from President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu gave national awards to 102 Nigerians on Democracy Day.

Furthermore, in a post via X, he stated that he would not only denounce the honour but would also take legal action for defamation if he were mistakenly included in the prestigious list.

Sowore’s bold statement on Tinubu’s National Awards

Sowore, a staunch critic of the Nigerian government, particularly President Tinubu’s administration, has frequently spoken out against what he perceives as undemocratic practices.

His opposition to the National Honours reflects his deep concerns about the political landscape and his ongoing fight for accountability and justice in Nigeria.

In a recent statement shared on social media, Sowore expressed his firm stance on the National Honours conferred by President Tinubu.

"If I were mistakenly included by Tinubu on his 'National Award' list, I would not only reject and denounce the award but also take definitive legal action for defamation," Sowore stated.

His remarks came after Tinubu announced the recipients of the 2025 National Honours during a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12, marking Nigeria's Democracy Day.

Details of the 2025 National Honours Award

The National Honours are awarded annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and national development.

This year's list included 102 Nigerians, both living and deceased, who were recognised for their exceptional work in various sectors such as politics, journalism, activism, and civil society.

The awards ranged from the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), with honourees being celebrated for their pro-democracy efforts and significant roles in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

While the National Honours celebrate individuals who have contributed to national progress, Sowore’s statement underscores his personal belief that the recognition, under Tinubu's government, does not align with the values he stands for.

See Sowore's post:

