The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO USA) has written to U.S. President Donald Trump, requesting visa bans on Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, among others

NADECO described the March 18, 2025, suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly as a violation of democratic principles

NADECO called for similar sanctions from the UK and EU and vowed to pursue international legal action to hold those involved accountable

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO USA) has petitioned former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for immediate visa bans on three top Nigerian political figures over their alleged roles in the controversial state of emergency declared in Rivers state.

The coalition, in a statement cited by Legit.ng, accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and the newly-appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), of participating in what it described as an “unconstitutional overthrow of democracy.”

The letter was signed by NADECO-USA Executive Director, Lloyd Ukwu, and addressed directly to Trump at the White House. A copy was made available to journalists on Friday, June 20.

NADECO alleges suspension of Rivers governor unconstitutional

In the strongly worded letter, NADECO described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, as “unfounded and unconstitutional.”

The group alleged that the president used the emergency powers to suspend the duly elected Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, along with his deputy, Dr Ngozi Odu, and the entire state House of Assembly.

“This action not only undermines the democratic foundations of Nigeria but also disregards the will of the people of Rivers State,” the letter read.

The group further claimed that Tinubu’s move was enabled by the cooperation of Akpabio and Abbas, accusing them of betraying the democratic process.

Call for strong international sanctions

Ukwu urged Trump to direct the U.S. Department of State to impose visa restrictions on Akpabio, Abbas, and Ibas, including their family members.

“This measure would serve as a strong statement in support of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria,” Ukwu said.

He added that such action would “reinforce the United States’ commitment to fundamental democratic principles.”

He argued that without the backing of the legislative arm, Tinubu’s alleged power grab would not have succeeded.

NADECO eyes UK, EU sanctions

Beyond the U.S., NADECO said it would also lobby the United Kingdom and the European Union to consider similar visa sanctions against the three Nigerian officials.

“In addition to the actions mentioned above, NADECO USA will utilize all available legal and political avenues, both domestically and internationally, to ensure that Senator Akpabio, Mr Abbas, Mr Ibas, and their associates are held accountable,” the coalition said.

The group warned that the emergency rule imposed in Rivers State threatens not only democracy in the state but also risks destabilising the wider Niger Delta region.

NADECO sends message to defenders of democracy

NADECO closed its letter by urging the U.S. government to act in defence of democratic values, arguing that a failure to do so would encourage further political impunity in Africa’s most populous nation.

“I am confident that you, as the President of the United States, through the Department of State and your Embassy in Abuja, will continue to promote and support democratic values in Nigeria,” Ukwu concluded.

