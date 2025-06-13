President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted a posthumous presidential pardon and conferred national honours on the late environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight other members of the Ogoni Nine

Tinubu made the declaration during his address to a joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Exercising his constitutional powers under the Prerogative of Mercy, President Tinubu described the Ogoni Nine as "national heroes" who had fought valiantly for justice, equity, and the environment

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, June 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu granted presidential pardon and conferred national honours on the Ogoni Nine, which led to the death of the late environmental activist and writer Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Ogoni Nine: Tinubu grants pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa, 8 others

As reported by BBC, Tinubu announced the pardon to the nine Ogonis, who he described as national heroes, while exercising his powers under the Prerogative of Mercy during an address to a joint session of the National Assembly in commemoration of Democracy Day on Thursday.

He said others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State would also receive a presidential pardon.

He also conferred posthumous national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger on Ken Saro Wiwa, and Officer of the Order of the Niger on his eight kinsmen.

The eight others are;

Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine.

Tinubu said:

“Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine, and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.”

Saro Wiwa and his colleagues had been accused of murder by the administration of a former Head of State, the late Sani Abacha, and executed in 1995.

Their execution drew the ire of civil society organisations and the international community.

