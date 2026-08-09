US Releases Names and Photos of People Who Were Recently Deported

The United States has released the names and photos of several criminal illegal aliens recently deported

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes including murder, drug trading, burglary, and sexual assault

DHS says the deportations reflect its ongoing commitment to reducing crime and safeguarding communities

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the deportation of several criminal illegal aliens, following enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The individuals deported had been convicted of serious crimes including murder, drug trading, burglary, and sexual assault.

US deportations highlight the removal of criminal illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes. Photo credit: DHS/x

Source: Getty Images

DHS statement on deportations

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasised the government’s commitment to removing dangerous individuals from the country.

“Every day, DHS is delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to deport illegal aliens from our country,” he said. “Just last week, ICE deported murderers, drug traffickers, and burglars. With deportations up, crime has gone down across the country. We will not stop deporting illegal aliens until we have made America safe again.”

Criminal illegal aliens deported

Hung Phu Huynh – A criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, deported on July 28, 2026. His record includes convictions for second-degree murder and first-degree assault, along with arrests for felony weapons offences.

Jose Julian Catarino-Reyes – From Mexico, deported on July 30, 2026. He was convicted for hit-and-run.

Jesus Flores Pineda – From El Salvador, deported on July 31, 2026. His criminal history includes a felony sexual assault conviction and an arrest for illegal re-entry.

Narine Redikovna Pogosyan – From Armenia, deported on July 29, 2026. She was convicted of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, larceny, drug , and drug possession, with additional arrests for drug possession and illegal entry.

Abdul Rahman Wurie – From Sierra Leone, deported on July 30, 2026. He was convicted of drug distribution.

See the full photos and names here on US website.

Impact of deportations on crime

According to DHS, the removal of these individuals is part of a broader effort to reduce crime rates across the United States. The department claims that deportations of criminal illegal aliens have contributed to a decline in violent and drug-related offences nationwide.

DHS statement shows commitment to reducing crime through deportations. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Thousands face deportation as US judge takes decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US federal judge has cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals living in the United States, dealing a significant blow to immigrant rights advocates who had sought to maintain the protections.

US District Judge Patti Saris of the District of Massachusetts rejected a challenge brought by several immigrant rights organisations, including New York-based African Communities Together, on Friday. The groups had argued that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lacked the legal authority to terminate South Sudan's TPS designation.

Source: Legit.ng