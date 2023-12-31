President Bola Tinubu stirred reactions from Nigerians when he stopped security aides from allowing him to have a long handshake with Rasak Okoya

The president, who has been in Lagos for the Christmas holiday, was caught in the viral video shunning the move to stop his greeting of the socialite

Some Nigerians who commented commended the president for separating between security protocol and long time connection

President Bola Tinubu has been caught in a trending video stopping his security from interfering while having a handshake with Rasak Okoya, a prominent Lagos business mogul.

In the video, Tinubu has a long handshake with the socialite, and Okoya is seen holding the president's hand with his two hands. The security aides tried to stop, but the president immediately intervened.

This happened at an event in Lagos, where President Tinubu was currently having his Christmas holiday.

Some Nigerians have reacted to the moment differently. See their reactions below:

Emmanuel Ayodele commended the president for making a difference between security protocols and true connection. He wrote:

"I’m not politically minded. But Leadership with a personal touch. It's refreshing to see President Tinubu ensuring respect and genuine interactions prevail, even among his security protocols. A moment of true connection over formality."

Sadeeq maintained that President Tinubu reminded the security aides of how long he had been with the Lagos billionaire. He wrote:

"BAT is like, do you know what we’ve been through together."

Olomitutu said Tinubu's action contradicted what was predicted about him by his political opponents during the election. He tweeted:

"So Tinubu hand dey work now? I think the Obimumu people say he is not fit to carry the hand. So the same hand can work so first like that to stop the DSS guy so quickly? Lol, Tinuba carries the hand like a goalkeeper catching penalty."

Abob noted that the security aide was only performing his duty. He stated:

"It's their duty, and besides, the handshake was taking too long."

Omo Ola posited that life was in their hands despite the duo's old age. He wrote:

"As them old reach; Na their hand life still dey."

See the video here:

