President Bola Tinubu reaffirms his commitment to Nigeria, stating that despite facing political and personal attacks, he remains the democratically elected leader

While in Benue State, Tinubu addressed the ongoing farmer-herder conflicts, stressing the need to prioritise human life over material concerns

Tinubu's visit to Benue comes amid escalating violence in the region, with residents calling for stronger federal intervention to tackle the security challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared his unwavering commitment to Nigeria, stating that despite being intensely disliked by some individuals, he remains the democratically elected President of the country.

His comments came during a visit to Benue state, where he assessed the ongoing security challenges following the brutal killings that have plagued the region.

Acknowledging the hatred directed at him, President Tinubu declared that it would not change his position as president. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The President's remarks are seen as a response to growing political tension and personal attacks.

He made it clear that while leadership often invites criticism, it will not deter his resolve to uphold democratic principles.

Addressing a crowd, Tinubu acknowledged the personal and political attacks directed at him.

"Not everybody will like you in politics. They hate me like hell too, but I am here. I am the President, and under a democratic regime, I made a promise that I will even protect my abusers and accusers with the principles of democracy and freedom of prosperity. We will protect them! Abuse me all you want," he said.

The President’s statement emphasised his belief in the importance of democratic values, even in the face of adversity.

"But do not deter my commitment to upholding democracy," he added.

Tinubu addresses Benue security concerns

While in Benue, the President also took the opportunity to speak on the ongoing farmer-herder conflicts that have resulted in loss of life and displaced many communities.

Tinubu stressed the importance of prioritising human life above all else.

“The value of human life is greater than that of a cow,” he asserted, pointing to the need for peace and security.

Referring to the political implications of conflict, Tinubu warned that opening the door to violence would only serve to fuel political opposition, Vanguard reported.

“It is only when you open the door to conflict that political enemies will come in. Political enemies, they do not want you to succeed. Are you just realising that, Governor? No matter what I do, they will still abuse me," he said.

In a more reflective moment, Tinubu shared his approach to criticism, acknowledging that he takes the time to read and listen to media commentary.

"I read papers every time and listen to the TV when I have time… those that are abusing me and what type of abuse, and I am learning from some of the critical ones too because I can’t see it all,” he said.

Escalating violence in Benue prompts presidential visit

President Tinubu acknowledged the widespread dislike from Nigerians, yet insisted that it will not impact his leadership as president. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s visit to Benue is his first since taking office, amidst growing calls for stronger federal intervention in the region’s escalating security crisis.

Benue has seen numerous violent attacks, with several fatalities, as the state continues to grapple with internal strife, particularly the deadly clashes between farmers and herders, Daily Trust reported.

The President’s visit comes at a time when residents are desperate for a solution, with many calling for urgent measures to address the insecurity that has plagued their communities for years.

The heightened tension in the North-Central region has made Benue one of the epicentres of Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

Peter Obi reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Benue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu storming Benue state like it’s a visit for commissioning projects.

Obi said Tinubu’s visit to Benue state was not solemn to reflect the recent killing of almost 200 people in Yelawata community in Guma local government area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng