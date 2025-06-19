Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been granted a N50 million bail

The FCT High Court sitting at Maitama granted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged defamation on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

As reported by Vangaurd, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on a three-count charge.

Justice Chizoba Orji rejected the Federal Government’s application for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending the determination of the case against her.

Justice Orji held that she found no reason to deny Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan bail.

According to the judge, there was sufficient evidence that the suspended lawmaker is willing to face her trial.

The court, however, said the defendant must produce one surety aside the N50 millionbail. The surety must be a person of integrity that owns a landed property in Abuja.

