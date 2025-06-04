Two High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have separately taken action over a case filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The two courts summoned Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over alleged defamation, a violation of Natasha's right

According to the case, the suspended Kogi Central Senator is accusing the two federal lawmakers of alleged sexual harassment, defamation, and breach of fundamental rights

FCT, Abuja - Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi have been summoned by the courts over the alleged sexual harassment, defamation, and breach of fundamental rights of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio and Nwaebonyi were both separately summoned by two High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi granted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the right to serve the Writ of Summons, Statement of Claim, and all other subsequent Court processes.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, it includes Hearing Notices on the suit to the person of Akpabio and in his capacity as the Senate President.

The suspended Kogi Central Senator also served Mfon Patrick, the Senior legislative aide to the Senate President and the Clerk of the National Assembly accordingly.

“Justice Kutigi issued the order upon hearing, U.J. Udoh Esq. of counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan on an ex-parte application and a six paragraphs affidavit in support of same deposed to by Hamzat Mogaji, Litigation Manager of Victor Giwa & Associates.”

Similarly, Justice A.O. Otaluka’s leave was granted to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to serve the Writ of Summons, accompanying processes, and any other court processes by substituted means, on Sen Nwaebonyi.

Justice Otaluka’s decision followed the consideration of the motion ex parte dated the 10th day of May 2025 brought pursuant to Order 9 Rule [1 (1) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Civil Procedure Rules (2025).

The motion NO: M/5277/25 was supported by eight paragraph affidavit, a written address, and a hearing Michael J. Numa S.A.N, Learned Silk to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The case was thereby adjourned to 25th June 2025 on the order of the judge.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described Nwaebonyi’s allegation as false and a calculated attempt to damage her reputation.

The PDP lawmaker told the Court that Senator Nwaebonyi had severely damaged her reputation.

She claimed the Ebonyi North Central Senator caused her significant emotional distress and subjected her to public embarrassment and harm to her credibility.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, Nwaebonyi made false and malicious statements against her during a televised interview on Channels TV’s “Sunrise Daily” programme on March 6, 2025.

The Kogi Central Senator said Senator Nwaebonyi described her as a “gold digger,” a “habitual liar,” and a “habitual blackmailer,” without any lawful justification.

"She told the court that in addition to the claim about her having six children with different men, Senator Nwaebonyi also alleged that her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, married her under duress."

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio’s aide defamed her character.

Among other reliefs, she asked the court to compel the aide to pay N100 billion in general damages and N300 million in litigation costs.

Natasha sends message to Akpabio amid court case

Recall that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan released a fresh post amid her case at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government previously filed a suit against the Kogi Central representative.

The Peoples Democratic Party senator said she remained unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic for standing by her truth.

Akpabio: Natasha’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team earlier confirmed receipt of defamation charges filed by the federal government, involving statements allegedly made against Senate President Akpabio.

The case, filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, stems from televised remarks that the government says were harmful to Akpabio’s reputation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of assassination plots and harassment, will present her defence in court.

