Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 17

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded the plan for an emergency evacuation of Nigerian citizens who were stranded in Iran and Israel, following the escalation of tension between the two Middle Eastern countries.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, June 17. He said that the Nigerian embassies in Israel and Iran have been reaching out to Nigerians in the two countries and making efforts to ensure their safe return.

Nigeria's foreign ministry commends staff

The Punch reported that the ministry commends the dedication of diplomatic staff in Tel Aviv and Tehran for their efforts in reaching out to the Nigerian community during these challenging times. The Federal Government of Nigeria has assured the public of its commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad, working closely with international partners and local authorities to ensure a timely and secure evacuation process.

In light of the crisis, Nigeria has renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The government urges all parties involved to prioritise dialogue, respect international humanitarian law, and protect civilians. Nigeria reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability, emphasising the importance of peaceful conflict resolution.

Ebienfa stated that the Federal Government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens abroad is evident in its efforts to facilitate a secure evacuation process. By working with international partners and local authorities, Nigeria aims to minimise risks and ensure the safe return of its citizens.

Major military conflict escalates in Middle East

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13, 2025. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response". The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

Israel vows to launch attacks on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel vowed that Iran would hear from its forces after Iranian drones and missiles attacked its territory.

An official of the Israeli authority disclosed the plan, adding that Tel Aviv had yet to determine which measure to take in its retaliation.

In a counterattack, Iran confirmed the launching of over 300 drones and missiles on Israeli territory during the night.

