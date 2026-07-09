Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a military Forward Operating Base in Logomani, Ngala LGA, Borno State, late Tuesday night, killing one soldier

The attackers burned a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms after a firefight with troops at the base

The military confirmed a temporary breach of the base perimeter but said troops repelled the assault and deployed reinforcements

Suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters stormed a military Forward Operating Base in Logomani, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, on Tuesday night, killing one soldier and setting fire to a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two school classrooms.

The Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammed Goni, confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Thursday, describing it as a coordinated assault that troops ultimately repelled.

Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a military base in Logomani, Borno State. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Military response to the Logomani attack

According to Goni, the attackers temporarily breached part of the base's defensive perimeter before troops regrouped and forced them to withdraw, inflicting casualties on the fighters in the process, Premium Times reported.

Two gun trucks and some combat equipment sustained damage during the engagement.

"Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme sacrifice, while two gun trucks and some combat enablers sustained damage during the engagement," the statement read.

Goni added that reinforcements had since been deployed to the base and that exploitation operations were ongoing alongside efforts to strengthen its defences.

Residents who fled the area during the assault gave a more extensive account of the destruction. One community member, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the fighters moved into the town after the confrontation and set fire to the named public facilities.

"We all left the community during the attack. The terrorists were very sophisticated. After they overpowered the Army, they entered the school and burnt down two classrooms. They also attacked a police outpost and a hospital, which they burnt down," the resident said.

The military's account did not corroborate the claim that troops were overpowered, though it acknowledged the perimeter breach, Vanguard reported.

A local security source also said a combined team of soldiers, police officers and Civilian Joint Task Force members pursued the attackers as they retreated.

LGA chairman visits Logomani

The Chairman of Ngala Local Government Area, Mala Ngala, travelled to Logomani on Wednesday, July 8, to inspect the damaged facilities.

After viewing the burnt outpost, health centre and classrooms, he said the findings would be submitted to the Borno State Government for intervention. He urged residents to remain calm and maintain cooperation with security agencies.

The assault underscores the persistent threat facing frontline communities in northern Borno despite sustained military campaigns against insurgent groups in the region.

Operation HADIN KAI has in recent weeks announced operational gains including the rescue of abducted persons, the surrender of suspected ISWAP fighters and the arrest of individuals suspected of supplying logistics to terrorist networks in parts of Borno and Adamawa states.

Bomb explosion rocks Niger

A captain and two soldiers were reportedly killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maciyan-Kyada village in Babanna ward of Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

Legit.ng reports that the affected village is under Babanna ward.

Source: Legit.ng