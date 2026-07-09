Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction for the France vs Morocco quarter-final clash at the 2026 World Cup

The two sides previously met at the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar, where France defeated Morocco 2-0

The winner of the quarter-final will advance to face the winner of the match between Spain or Belgium in the semi-final

Opta's supercomputer has released its forecast for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco, a match that carries significant history for both nations.

The two sides are no strangers to each other at this stage of the tournament. Their only previous World Cup meeting came during the 2022 edition in Qatar, where France edged out Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final.

France set to face Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé will spearhead the French attack, while Achraf Hakimi captains Morocco in what promises to be a fiercely contested tie. Both players are some of best players in the world and are expected to be central to their respective sides' ambitions.

France arrive at this stage with considerable pedigree, having reached the last two World Cup finals. Their consistency at the tournament's business end underlines why they remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

As noted by FIFA, Morocco have continued to grow as a footballing force since their historic 2022 campaign. Reaching the semi-final four years ago as the first African nation to reach the last four of a World Cup demonstrated that their previous run was no fluke, and they will be eager to go one step further this time around.

As noted by The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer gives France 61.7% chance of winning, Morocco 16.2% and a draw at 22.1%, which will take the match to extra time and potentially penalties.

The stakes extend beyond this fixture. Whoever advances from the France vs Morocco quarter-final will face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-final, setting up what would be a blockbuster tie regardless of which side progresses.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco.

The cat famous for predicting football matches backed Les Bleus to beat the North African side and progress to a third consecutive semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng