From all indications, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed its military's next action against Iran

Netanyahu has urged residents in Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate the area while disclosing Israeli military targets nuclear and missile threats, escalating tensions within Iran

Tehran, which houses embassies, exclusive residential areas, and major commercial centres, is home to approximately 300,000 people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advised residents of Tehran to leave, as the Israeli army issued an "urgent warning" to residents of a large district in the city to evacuate the area.

Get out of the area - Netanyahu urges resident in Tehran

During a visit to an Israeli airbase on Monday, June 16, Netanyahu said:

"We are on the way to achieving our two goals: the elimination of the nuclear threat and the elimination of the missile threat."

"If we control the airspace over Tehran, we will hit these targets - targets of the regime."

As reported by Yahoo Newson Tuesday, June 17, Netanyahu accused Iran of attacking civilians in Israel, and added:

"We say to the citizens of Tehran: Get out of the area - and we will take action."

Recall that on Monday, June 16, eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions in the west of the metropolis.

According to media reports, there were also airstrikes in the east of the city.

The Israeli army called on the residents of a 30-square-kilometre district in the city to "urgently" leave the area.

The densely populated area includes embassies, shopping centres and some of the most exclusive residential areas. It is home to about 300,000 people.

Netanyahu hints at eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country has not ruled out the option of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Netanyahu made the comment while responding to the report that US President Donald Trump rejected the move to kill Ali Khamenei in the ongoing war.

The Israeli prime minister explained that killing Ali Khamenei would not escalate the war, but would rather end it.

Israel launches fresh attacks across Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel has made a fresh attack on what it described as Iran's "nuclear and military sites", as media reports from Iran reported blasts in Tehran, the country's capital.

Iranian authorities also announced the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri, the army chief, and Hossein Salami, the head of the Revolutionary Guards.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, 2025, claimed the life of the army chief who had led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme.

Israeli forces kill Iran's wartime chief of staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Israel's military on Tuesday, June 17, confirmed the killing of Iran's wartime chief of staff, Ali Shadmani, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, with increased drone strikes targeting Israeli cities.

Iran vows retaliation with a new wave of attacks, including advanced drone strikes, after the recent Israeli offensive, according to General Kiumars Heydari.

