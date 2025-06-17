Israel's military confirmed the killing of Iran's wartime chief of staff, Ali Shadmani, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, with increased drone strikes targeting Israeli cities

Iran vows retaliation with a new wave of attacks, including advanced drone strikes, after the recent Israeli offensive, according to General Kiumars Heydari

Global concerns rise as King Abdullah of Jordan warns that the Israel-Iran conflict may escalate beyond the Middle East, with Trump advocating for Iran's "complete surrender"

In a significant development, Israel's military confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, that it had killed Ali Shadmani, whom it identified as Iran's wartime chief of staff.

The incident has added to the already escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which have witnessed an increase in strikes, including a barrage of kamikaze drones launched by Iran targeting Israeli cities.

Israel's military reports the successful elimination of Iran's war chief in a recent attack. Photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/Handout

Source: Getty Images

The Israeli military described Shadmani as one of the most senior commanders in Iran’s military structure, Reuters reported.

Iran vows retaliation with intensified strikes

Iran has issued a stark warning of further retaliation following the recent attacks by Israel, pledging to escalate its offensive. General Kiumars Heydari, the commander of Iran's ground forces, claimed that Iranian drones had successfully targeted several sites in Israel, marking the beginning of a new wave of attacks.

"The enemy should know that a new wave of massive attacks by the [Iranian] armed forces ... with new and advanced weapons has begun and will intensify in the coming hours," Heydari said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Jordan’s king warns of a global threat

King Abdullah of Jordan expressed grave concern over the ongoing regional conflict, warning that Israel’s expansion of its military operations to include Iran could escalate tensions globally.

In a speech to the European Parliament, King Abdullah said that the broader implications of this conflict would have severe consequences beyond the Middle East, DW News reported.

"With Israel's expansion of its offensive to include Iran, there is no telling where the boundaries of this battleground will end," he said, stressing that the situation posed a direct threat to people around the world.

Trump advocates for 'complete surrender' by Iran

US President Donald Trump has demanded for full surrender from Iran. Photo credit: Chip Somadevella

Source: Getty Images

In response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump stated that he was not in favour of a ceasefire but was seeking a "real end" to the conflict.

In remarks made after returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said,

"I'm not looking for a ceasefire; we're looking at better than a ceasefire."

He also voiced his opinion that Iran should "completely give up" as part of any resolution.

Trump's remarks came amidst a heightened US military presence in the region, though his position contradicts promises made on the campaign trail to avoid further involvement in foreign wars.

Israeli PM Netanyahu hints at killing Iran's Supreme Leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has claimed that assassinating the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, would not escalate the ongoing war, which reached its peak last week, between his country and the Islamic country.

The Israeli prime minister made this known while speaking in an interview with ABC News, while responding to a question on the report that the United States President Donald Trump rejected the plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, stating that such would escalate the conflict.

