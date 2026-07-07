Edo State Government reunited a 53-year-old Nigerian deported from the United States with his family after rescuing him while wandering in Benin City

State officials said Guobadia was referred to the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, for specialist treatment

The government said it would continue strengthening rehabilitation, mental health support and reintegration programmes for vulnerable persons across the state

A 53-year-old Nigerian deported from the United States has been reunited with his family after the Edo State Government stepped in following his rescue in Benin City.

Peter Guobadia was found wandering along Airport Road in a state of severe mental distress before officials moved him into protective care and arranged specialist treatment.

Peter Guobadia reunited with family after Edo State Government intervention. Photo: FB/EDSG

Source: Facebook

The intervention, Premium Times reports, eventually led to the identification of his relatives and his reunion with them after weeks of coordinated efforts.

How did Edo rescue deported man?

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, said the government responded swiftly after the case came to its attention.

She explained that Guobadia was referred to the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Uselu for medical and psychiatric care, where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to the commissioner, the case reflects the ministry's commitment to protecting vulnerable residents and ensuring they receive rehabilitation, recovery support and opportunities to return safely to their communities.

She added that the ministry was strengthening collaboration with mental health institutions, civil society organisations and development partners to improve access to care and reintegration services for people in similar situations.

What support is Edo providing?

Senior Social Welfare Officer Esther Eruanga said officials launched a rescue operation after learning about Guobadia's condition through media reports. Initial assessments pointed to serious mental health challenges, making immediate specialist intervention necessary.

She said sustained tracing efforts by the ministry and other stakeholders eventually located Guobadia's relatives, paving the way for his reunion with family members.

Eruanga disclosed that post rehabilitation monitoring would continue to support his recovery and ensure he has access to welfare services after leaving hospital.

Another Social Welfare Officer, Ewere Samuel, said the development demonstrated the importance of coordinated responses for vulnerable individuals who are often left without adequate family support.

He called for greater public awareness on mental health issues and stronger community support systems to reduce stigma and improve rehabilitation outcomes.

Family commends government intervention

Guobadia's uncle, Charles Imarhiagbe, expressed appreciation to the Edo State Government and medical personnel for their prompt response.

He praised the rehabilitation team for the professional care provided to his nephew and thanked officials for helping to reconnect him with his family after his rescue from the streets of Benin City.

Sweden passes new law to kick out misbehaving Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sweden has approved a new law that gives authorities wider powers to revoke residence permits from immigrants for conduct deemed inconsistent with the country's standards, even when no criminal conviction is involved.

The legislation was passed by parliament on Monday, June 15, and forms part of the government's broader effort to tighten immigration controls and tackle social issues linked to integration and crime.

Source: Legit.ng