Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s security framework through constitutional reform, declaring that the establishment of state police is now a necessity given the country’s deepening security challenges.

State police: Tinubu canvass overhaul of security architecture

Tinubu spoke in Abuja on Monday, June 16, during a one-day legislative dialogue on constitutional review and national security architecture, organised by the House Committee on Constitution Review in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, said the current centralised security system need reform to address evolving security challenges.

“The debate over State Police is no longer theoretical. It is grounded in the daily fears and live anxieties of Nigerians: farmers afraid to tend their fields, traders unsure of safe passage, and communities abandoned to self-help,” Tinubu said.

Nigeria's 1999 Constitution outdated - Tinubu

As reported by Daily Trust, the president described Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as foundational to its democracy but outdated in dealing with modern security threats.

He cited the rising complexity of terrorism, cybercrime, farmer-herder conflicts, piracy, and separatist agitations as clear indicators that the current legal framework is inadequate to secure Nigeria’s vast and diverse territory.

Tinubu called for bold constitutional amendments that would move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, enabling states with capacity and political will to establish their own police forces. He said such a move would ensure more accountable, community-based policing while preserving federal coordination and oversight.

“We must learn from global best practices, adapting decentralised policing models that enhance local accountability without sacrificing national oversight,” the President noted.

Tinubu spoke days after over 100 people were reportedly killed in fresh Benue attack said to have been launched by suspected herdsmen.

