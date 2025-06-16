President Tinubu has deployed IGP Egbetokun to Benue State to address escalating violence, following deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen that have killed over 160 people

In response to the ongoing violence in Benue State, President Bola Tinubu’s government has acted swiftly, deploying the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to the region.

IGP Egbetokun arrives in Benue to tackle escalating violence

Following the violent attacks in Benue, IGP Egbetokun steps in with significant action. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

On Monday, June 16, IGP Kayode Egbetokun arrived in Benue state following a series of brutal attacks that left scores dead and hundreds displaced.

This move is part of the government's efforts to restore peace and security to the region, which has been plagued by attacks from suspected herdsmen, Channels Television reported.

Benue, a crucial food-producing state in North Central Nigeria, has been under siege for several months, with the violence intensifying in recent weeks.

The attacks have resulted in significant casualties, with over 160 confirmed dead in the past few weeks alone.

Benue's quest for peace as herdsmen continues to rain terror

The violence has been linked to longstanding inter-communal tensions between the native farming communities and the nomadic cattle herders.

While past attacks were seen as part of the ongoing struggles over land dominance and grazing rights, the recent killings appear to have escalated without reprieve.

The deadly attacks have prompted widespread protests, with youths in Benue taking to the streets to voice their anger and frustration at the continuous bloodshed.

Tinubu’s issues fresh directive as IGP takes action

On Sunday, June 15, President Tinubu took decisive action, directing security forces to address the killings in the state. In his statement, the President described the situation as “depressing” and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks were held accountable.

He also called on the security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

"I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them," President Tinubu stated.

Governor Alia’s call for action and security reforms

IGP Egbetokun has recently responded with a major move to address the ongoing killings in Benue state. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Benue’s Governor, Hyacinth Alia, also expressed his concerns over the worsening security situation in the state, Vanguard reported.

He commended the federal government's prompt response, acknowledging that efforts to control the violence have significantly reduced in recent months.

"17 Benue LGAs were under siege, but thanks to the federal government’s intervention, we have brought it down to just three. We are hopeful that this new development will bring lasting peace," Governor Alia noted.

What next for Benue’s security?

With IGP Egbetokun now in the state, the hope was that tangible results would soon follow.

The presence of the IGP is seen as a signal that the federal government is committed to ensuring that the bloodshed stops, and a long-term solution is achieved.

As investigations into the attacks continue and security measures intensify, both the government and the people of Benue are hoping for a lasting resolution to the decades-long conflict that has devastated communities.

2Baba laments killings in Benue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is the latest celebrity to react to the alleged killings in Yelwata, Benue state.

In a video he shared on Sunday, June 15, 2Baba, who struggled to find the right words, expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the deteriorating security situation in his home state, Benue.

