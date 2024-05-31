APC Chieftain Weighs In on Nigeria's State Police Debate, Gives Recommendations
- APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka has called for a balanced approach to the debate on state police, highlighting both advantages and disadvantages
- Chukwuebuka acknowledged concerns such as political interference but also noted benefits like decentralization, improved community policing,
- The APC chieftain stressed the importance of weighing these factors carefully and developing a comprehensive plan to address the concerns of the IGP and other stakeholders
FCT, Abuja—Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a balanced approach to the debate on state police, citing both advantages and disadvantages.
Chukwuebuka, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, acknowledged the reservations expressed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and highlighted four key arguments against state police. These include:
- Security challenges: State police might struggle to address Nigeria's numerous security threats effectively.
- Political interference: State police could be vulnerable to political manipulation, undermining their effectiveness and independence.
- Funding and resources: Establishing and maintaining state police forces could be costly, with insufficient funding.
- Training and capacity: Building a professional state police force requires significant investment in training and capacity development.
Chukwuebuka highlights four merits of state police
However, Chukwuebuka also presented four arguments in favour of state police. These, according to the APC chieftain, include:
- Decentralization and autonomy: State police could allow for greater decentralization and autonomy in policing, enabling states to address specific security concerns.
- Community policing: State police could facilitate community policing, fostering closer relationships between law enforcement and local communities.
- Response to local needs: State police could respond more effectively to local security needs, given their familiarity with the specific context and challenges.
- Reduced burden on federal police: State police could alleviate the burden on the federal police, allowing them to focus on national security and high-level criminal investigations.
Way forward on state police
Meanwhile, Chukwuebuka emphasised the need for careful consideration of both perspectives, weighing potential benefits against challenges, and developing a comprehensive plan to address concerns raised by the IGP and other stakeholders.
The debate on state police has been ongoing in Nigeria. Proponents argue for greater autonomy and effectiveness in addressing local security concerns, while opponents raise concerns about potential political interference and funding challenges.
"While the IGP has raised valid concerns, the question of whether Nigeria is ready for state police is complex and requires careful consideration of both perspectives," the APC chieftain told Legit.ng.
State police: Security expert reacts
Meanwhile, a security expert, Timothy Avele, said on Thursday, May 16, that Nigeria is fully ready to experiment with state policing if the right structure is put in place, disagreeing with the IGP.
Avele said:
"I can understand his (IGP Egbetokun's) fears, especially the likelihood of the misuse by state governors against their political opponents. However, Nigeria is fully ready to experiment with state policing if the right structure is put in place."
Source: Legit.ng
