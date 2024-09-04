BREAKING: NEC Orders 4 States, FCT to Submit Report on State Police, Issues Ultimatum
- The federal government has fixed September 9 as the deadline for four states including the FCT to submit reports on the creation of state police
- The National Economic Council (NEC) issued the directive during its meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday
- Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo state, also confirmed the development to the press and shared further details
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - The National Economic Council (NEC) has given Kwara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) till September 9, 2024, to submit their reports on the creation of state police.
State police: NEC threatens to sanction states over report
Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo state, announced the deadline on Wednesday, September 4, while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Cable reported.
Lawal, said that the 36 states of the federation were supposed to submit their reports for consideration at the meeting.
Lawal noted that an update on the establishment of state police was considered as a result of the security challenges across the nation in especially in the Northeast, Northcentral, southwest, Southeast and south-south.
As reported by Vanguard, the NEC also resolved to adopt the comprehensive reports from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja on Monday and warned that any of the four states that refused to submit its report before the deadline, any decision taken would be binding on such state.
The NEC meeting was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, The Punch reported.
Read more about state police here:
- "Nigeria not ripe for state police," says IGP Egbetokun, security expert disagrees, explains
- Top security expert reacts as IGP differs with Tinubu on state police
- 36 states assembly speakers endorse state police, gives reason
State police: Femi Falana sends message to Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the debate on state police continued to top discussions in the polity and Femi Falana decided to make his position known.
The legal luminary has however warned against the idea while noting it would be used by some state governors against the will of their people.
Falana highlighted other security outfits that can replace state police in states within Nigeria, as he noted that the people need to be assured before the move is implemented.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.