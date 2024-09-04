The federal government has fixed September 9 as the deadline for four states including the FCT to submit reports on the creation of state police

The National Economic Council (NEC) issued the directive during its meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday

Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo state, also confirmed the development to the press and shared further details

State House, Abuja - The National Economic Council (NEC) has given Kwara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) till September 9, 2024, to submit their reports on the creation of state police.

State police: NEC threatens to sanction states over report

Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo state, announced the deadline on Wednesday, September 4, while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Cable reported.

Lawal, said that the 36 states of the federation were supposed to submit their reports for consideration at the meeting.

Lawal noted that an update on the establishment of state police was considered as a result of the security challenges across the nation in especially in the Northeast, Northcentral, southwest, Southeast and south-south.

As reported by Vanguard, the NEC also resolved to adopt the comprehensive reports from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja on Monday and warned that any of the four states that refused to submit its report before the deadline, any decision taken would be binding on such state.

The NEC meeting was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, The Punch reported.

